Caesar Salad Celebrates 100 Years: Cheers to a Fan Favorite

It’s cheesy, it’s crunchy, and the choice for every girl dinner. Of course, we’re talking about the Caesar Salad.

On the Fourth of July, this staple dish reached a milestone by turning 100 years old. Invented in Mexico in 1924 by Italian immigrant Caesar Cardini, the savory flavors of the Caesar salad have endured, creating a genuine love for the dish. The table-side preparation of the salad, most often done throughout the 60s and 70s, made right before patrons’ eyes, has also contributed to its enduring popularity.

So, Caesar Salad Is Not Italian?

Beth Forrest, a professor of liberal arts and applied food studies at the Culinary Institute of America, mentioned the recipe echoes old Italian specialties. It resembles a pinzimonio, a dressing of olive oil and lemon juice used as a vegetable dip, or a bagna cauda, a hot dip of anchovy and garlic from the Piedmont region where Cardini was born.

But this star is most definitely of Mexican origin. At Caesar Cardini’s restaurant, Caesar’s Place, in Tijuana, Mexico, Cardini once struggled to feed an influx of Californians who had crossed the border to escape Prohibition. In an attempt to feed people with limited resources, Cardini tossed whole Romaine leaves with ingredients he had on hand, including garlic-flavored oil, Worcestershire sauce, lemons, eggs and Parmesan cheese. Voila!

What Is The Original Recipe?

According to a video interview with Alex Cardini III, the grandson of the salad’s inventor, CNN reported that he had preserved the original recipe. This recipe consists of romaine lettuce, salt and pepper, garlic olive oil, a one-minute boiled egg, croutons, anchovies, parmesan cheese, lemon juice, and Worcestershire sauce.

What Are Some Variations of the Caesar Salad Recipe?

The creator was not inclined to vary his recipe. In a 1987 interview with the Honolulu Star-Bulletin, his daughter Rosa Cardini said her father was very precise in preparing his creation. He used only the tender, inner leaves of Romaine lettuce and left them whole, intending diners to pick them up with their fingers. He boiled the eggs for one minute before adding them, and contrary to Alex Cardini III, Rosa claims he didn’t use anchovies.

At Beatrix, a chain of five restaurants in Chicago that makes healthier versions of comfort foods, chef and partner Andrew Ashmore spreads a spoonful of yogurt-based dressing at the bottom of the salad bowl and mixes it with capers, parsley, lemon vinaigrette and champagne vinegar before adding little gem lettuce, baby arugula, bread crumbs and a generous shaving of Grada Padano cheese.

“It’s our number one selling salad, and it has been since we opened 11 years ago,” Ashmore said. “I couldn’t try to take it off the menu if I wanted to.”

In Celebration, Change Up The Way You Eat Your Caesar… For Fun!

Crunchy Chicken Caesar Sub

INGREDIENTS

For sandwiches and cutlets 4 sub rolls

1 lb chicken tenderloins, tenderized

2 hearts romaine lettuce, washed, dried, chopped

Fresh grated parmesan

Lemon, juiced

Caesar dressing for salad + 1/2 cup for breading

Breadcrumbs/panko crumbs for breading

Flour for breading

Avocado oil for frying

For garlic butter 2 heads of garlic, roasted

1 tbsp parsley, finely chopped

8 tbsps unsalted butter, softened

1/8 cup fresh parmesan, grated

Salt and pepper

Making the sandwiches Preheat oven 350°F. In a small bowl, combined all garlic butter ingredients. Set aside. Slice and slightly hollow out sub rolls. Spread garlic butter on inside of rolls and add extra grated parmesan. Place open side up on baking sheet. Bake for 10-15 minutes, or until buttered tops are golden and bread is toasted. Optional- Broil on high for 2-3 minutes to make tops extra toasty. Meanwhile, prepare breading station; flour, caesar dressing + 2 tbsps water mixed in, breadcrumbs. Bread cutlets. In a large pan, coat bottom with avocado oil and preheat over medium heat. Tip: to test if oil is hot enough, sprinkle a pinch of breadcrumbs in the oil, if they sizzle then the oil is ready for frying. Fry cutlets until golden brown on eat side. Place cooked cutlets on plate lined with paper towel to absorb excess oil. Prepare salad. Toss chopped romaine in dressing of choice. If using store bought dressing, I always add fresh lemon juice and parmesan to give it more life/flavor. Assemble sandwiches-> crunchy sub roll, cutlet, salad and extra parmesan. Enjoy!