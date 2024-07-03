Pink Cancels Concert After Being ‘Advised’ By Doctor Due To Health Issue

Image Credit: Redferns

In the midst of her Summer Carnival tour, Pink had to cancel her Wednesday, July 3, show in Bern, Switzerland due to undisclosed medical issues she was dealing with.

In an Instagram post that displayed the 44-year-old singing her heart out infront of the crowd shared on Tuesday, July 2 by the 44-year-old she noted, “I am so sorry that I have had to cancel my show in Bern this Wednesday. I do everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night, but after consultation with my doctor and exploring all options available, l’ve been advised that l’m unable to continue with the show tomorrow.”

She concluded her statement with, “sending love and health to you all, and I really hope to see you again soon. Pink xoxo”

Fans are expecting a full refund, and it is still unclear if she will have to miss more shows – her next stop is in Denmark on Saturday, July 6. Despite the “disappointed” artist, her reps have made no comment about her health per Page Six.

Though this is not the first time around she pauses the tour, in September 2023 she announced on Instagram she caught a sinus infection which held her back from performing. “I’m very sorry to report that I have come down with a bad sinus infection, and the doctor advised me not to perform tonight. I am so disappointed. You know I do everything in my power to never miss a show,” she wrote.

The tour – across North America and Europe – began back in 2023 where she performed her tracks from her most recent album Trustfall. This album is very personal to the “Raise Your Glass” hitmaker as a result of her father’s passing being an influence on the album.

“When you go and see Tina Turner and she’s 69 years old in Louboutins running all around that stage. Sounding better than you ever have and dancing harder. You have no excuse… I’m going to be 90 in a tutu —Tinkerbell flying through the air,” Pink joked around when asked about doing acrobats –she is known to do this – on tour during an interview on the Today show.