Olivia Culpo & Christian McCaffrey Clap Back at Troll for Comment About Her Dolce Gabanna Wedding Dress

Despite recently tying the knot on Saturday, June 29, newlyweds Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey wasted no time to clap back at a fashion stylist on social media after she made a comment regarding her Dolce Gabanna long sleeved wedding dress.

In a video shared on Instagram and TikTok earlier this week by Kennedy Bingham, she expressed “ I have been a bridal creator for four years now, and I’ve never said this before — but, I do not like this wedding dress…Olivia Culpo just got married and this is a great example of how fashion is so much more than just what you see on the surface.”

She added, “It’s all the stuff surrounding the dress that leaves kind of a bitter aftertaste… she says ‘I didn’t want to exude sex in any way’, the second thing she says she wanted the dress to be as serious as she takes the covenant of marriage…. she was talking about this went beyond just wanting something modest for herself and pushing this idea of what she thinks all brides should look like…”

The 32-year-old model revealed she had been working with Dolce and Gabanna to create three looks for her special day which was celebrated amongst family and friends. “I wanted it to feel timeless, effortless, and as if it’s complimenting me, not overpowering me. There’s so much beauty and simplicity,”she told Vogue.

This video came as a shock to the former pageant winner as she commented on TikTok, “Wow what an absolutely evil person you are. I hope no one ever tears you apart in this way because it’s extremely hurtful. I love this dress and it was everything I ever wanted and more.”

The influencer clapped back and realized how Olivia chose to ignore the fact she spoke about the designer’s “long , history of homophobia and racism” and instead showed importance about a comment made about her eyelashes. “So we just aren’t going to acknowledge how your words come across to other people or the background of the designers you’re supporting?,” Kennedy wrote.

Her 28-year-old husband even chimed in on the matter on Instagram and replied to the user, “What an evil thing to post online. I hope you can find joy and peace in the world, the way my beautiful wife does.”

Though Kennedy explained in the video she liked the dress but did not like the thought process around it she replied back to the NFL athlete, “@christianmccaffrey So what’s evil is pointing out the potential internalized misogyny behind her reasoning, your (imo) patriarchal comment, and the racist/ homophobic/ fatphobic history of the designers she worked with?.”