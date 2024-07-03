‘Brokenhearted’ Lisa Vanderpump Mourns the Death of Her Father

Lisa Vanderpump is mourning the death of her father, John Vanderpump. On Wednesday, July 3, the Vanderpump Rules star confirmed the patriarch of her family passed away.

“I will miss you daddy …Broken-hearted,” Lisa, 63, wrote via Instagram with a throwback picture of her father. “Rest in peace.🙏💗.”

Immediately after sharing the news, the Bravo star received condolences and supportive messages from fans and friends including Gretchen Rossi, James Kennedy and Garcelle Beauvais. “So sorry for your loss Lisa. Sending you lots of love 🙏🏻🩷,” Scheana Shay wrote in the comments section. Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice added, “So sorry for your loss 🙏🩷.”

John and his late wife, Jean Vanderpump, lived in Dulwich, South London for much of their life. In October 2022, Lisa documented her hometown visit via social media writing, “Aagh it’s was so good to spend time with my daddy in England where he lives..Home now.”

Lisa also previously praised her mother and father for giving her a positive childhood telling the Daily Mail, “My parents gave me a great upbringing but they didn’t give me anything financially, so I’ve always had autonomy in my life.”

This isn’t the first time Lisa has faced a difficult family death. In 2019, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s mom died at the age of 84. Following Jean’s death, Lisa took time off from filming Vanderpump Rules.

“She requested privacy at this time while she prepares for her trip back home to England to deal with the funeral,” a friend told Us Weekly at the time with a family member adding that Lisa was “shocked and devastated.”

One year earlier, Lisa’s brother, Mark Vanderpump, died by suicide following a battle with depression. “To lose my brother unexpectedly with no closure or conversation is like a relationship ripped out of your arms,” Lisa told PEOPLE in 2019. “Grieving takes time. I never thought suicide would touch my life. For the people left behind, there are so many unanswered questions and feelings like, ‘Could I have done this? Should I have done that?’ It’s very difficult to deal with.”

