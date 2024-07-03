Ellen DeGeneres Says She Is Many Things, But Mean Is “Not One of Them”

Image Credit: Michael Rozman

The 66-year-old comedian is in the Bay Area for her comeback tour, titled “Ellen’s Last Stand…Up,” suggesting that this is it for the former TV personality.

On Monday evening in Santa Rosa, during part of a three-night set, Ellen DeGeneres took the opportunity early on to thank those who showed up.

“Thank you for still caring!” Ellen said to the nearly sold-out crowd.

According to SFGATE, the vibe was very reminiscent of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which ran for almost 20 years and was one of the most successful daytime talk shows in TV history.

“Let me catch you up on what’s been going on with me since you last saw me,” she began. “I got chickens.”

Then, she addressed the controversial label that “got [her] kicked out of show business”. “I am many things, but I am not mean.” “I used to say, ‘I don’t care what people say about me,’” DeGeneres noted. “Now I realize I said that during the height of my popularity.” Her show’s cancellation came back in 2020 after 11 allegations were made against DeGeneres by old guests and crew members, claiming the host was perpetuating a toxic environment. The employees spoke to Buzzfeed News, alleging that the behind-the-scenes environment starkly contrasted with the warm, generous persona known and beloved by the public. This report came months after comedian Kevin T. Porter started a thread on X asking people to share their stories about “Ellen being mean.” Right now we all need a little kindness. You know, like Ellen Degeneres always talks about! 😊❤️ She’s also notoriously one of the meanest people alive Respond to this with the most insane stories you’ve heard about Ellen being mean & I’ll match every one w/ $2 to @LAFoodBank — Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) March 20, 2020 “I can be demanding and impatient and tough. I am a strong woman,” she said, implying that some negative comments were made because she faces more scrutiny as a woman. Although that could have played a part, the allegations made by victims and witnesses described toxic behaviors, including racism, sexual misconduct, and intimidation, according to a report by Variety.

During the Q&A, DeGeneres stated that she plans on disappearing from the public eye once her stand-up special comes to a close. “This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.”

“For those of you keeping score, this is the second time I’ve been kicked out of show business,” she said to the audience. “Eventually they’re going to kick me out for a third time because I’m mean, old, and gay.”