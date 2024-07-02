Travis Kelce Reveals He Turned Down Netflix Docuseries Offer

Image Credit: Getty Images

Travis Kelce, 34, has seemingly enjoyed being in the spotlight, especially when it comes to gushing about his girlfriend Taylor Swift, 34, and all the amazing moments they have gotten to experience as individuals and as a pair. However, Kelce makes it clear that while he has no intention of slowing down his public presence, such as with podcasts, he has no interest in getting involved in the world of reality TV.

In 2023, teammate Patrick Mahomes, 28, appeared on Netflix’s Quarterback, a show that provided a closer look at each signal-caller as they navigated through the 2022 NFL season.

“After Pat did [Quarterback], I did get asked about it,” Kelce mentioned on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast. “I don’t know. I’d rather just play ball, man. I’m already doing enough with the podcast and everything.”

The Chiefs tight end and his brother, Jason Kelce, 36, host the weekly podcast “New Heights,” which was recently being shopped around in a deal that could potentially be worth eight figures, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Travis further joked, “I’m way over the reality sh–. I’m out on that sh–.”

In 2016, Travis starred on the E! reality dating series Catching Kelce, which centered around the football player’s quest for love. The show lasted one season. In January 2023, during an episode of “The Pivot Podcast”, Travis reflected on the experience, noting it was “extremely awkward.”

Travis did give a shout-out to brother Jason’s 2023 Prime Video documentary Kelce, which chronicled the former Philadelphia Eagles star’s decision to return to play one final season in the NFL.

“I think he did it the right way,” Travis said.

It seems as though, for the sake of his sanity, Travis Kelce will remain uninvolved in reality television. Balancing life with the high-profile ‘Lover’ artist, he doesn’t need additional cameras in his life.

“You want to keep things private, but at the same time, like, I’m not here to hide anything. That’s my girl, you know what I mean? That’s my lady, so it’s like… I’m proud of that,” Kelce said.

“I’m not sitting here trying to juggle like, ‘how can I keep this under wraps?’ You just don’t want to let everyone into your personal life and be able to comment on it, knowing that everything she does is getting a headline.”