Sabrina Carpenter Dethrones Herself From No. 1 Spot on Spotify Charts as ‘Espresso’ Hits Top Slot

Sabrina Carpenter is one of the artists who is dominating the summer so far! The popstar, 25, just claimed the number one spot on the global Spotify chart, which had been previously occupied by, well, herself. Sabrina’s most recent single “Please Please Please” was moved down after Sabrina’s first track from Short N’ Sweet “Espresso” took the spot once again.

Since dropping “Please Please Please” in mid-June, the song has become a certified hit, falling the success of “Espresso.” When the song hit the top slot on Spotify, it was certainly an exciting moment, but Sabrina had a hilarious reaction to learning that the second single was dethroned by the first single. She quote-tweeted a Pop-Crave post on X about the change on the charts. She simply wrote, “this b***h….”

The Spotify charts aren’t the only ones that Sabrina is topping. She also just hit a massive achievement from the Billboard charts as well. She has the number 1 songs on the Global 200 (“Please Please Please”) and Global excluding U.S. (“Espresso”) charts from the trade publication. She’s the first artist to do so with two separate songs without any billed collaborators (such as featured artists).

The success comes about a week after Sabrina celebrated getting her first number one single on the Billboard “Hot 100” chart with “Please Please Please.” After earning the top spot for the first time, Sabrina made a poll clapping back at a troll who said that she “fumbled” her second single, while she celebrated the achievement. “I’m very immensely grateful so i will surely always remember this day for the rest of my life!” she wrote. “Thank you everyone who’s listened and made it so much fun to have these songs out in the world. more to come soon.”

After hitting the top of the charts, “Please Please Please” has since dipped to the number five position on the “Hot 100” chart. It’s right behind “Espresso,” which is at number 4. Sabrina’s new album Short N’ Sweet will be released on August 23.