 Red Lobster Collaborates with Rapper Flavor Flav on Signature Menu – Hollywood Life

Red Lobster Collabs with Rapper Flavor Flav on Signature Menu

Flavor Flav is doing all that he can to save his cheddar bay biscuits.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 2, 2024 3:37PM EDT
Flavor Flav at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

One can get quite creative when it comes to fighting the power. And no one other than Public Enemy Flavor Fav has become the public’s favorite as he made attempts to “save” Red Lobster amidst news of the restaurant chain’s potential bankruptcy.

On June 3, 65-year-old rapper Flavor Flav posted an image to his X account with the caption: “Ya boy meant it when I said I was gonna do anything and everything to help @redlobster and save the cheddar bay biscuits,,, ordered the whole menu,!!!👍🏾 👍🏾 👍🏾” 

Although the attempt might not solve any of Red Lobster’s immediate cash flow problems, it it paved the way for a collaboration with the generous rapper. The seafood chain first unveiled their partnership in a commercial shared on social media, with Flav announcing that Red Lobster’s Crabfest was officially back. Now, fans of both the musical prodigy and the seafood eatery can enjoy the limited-time signature menu—’Red Lobster x Flavor Flav: Flavor Flav’s Faves.’

Beautiful.

Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy on May 19 amid growing debt.

The court filing came just days after Red Lobster shut dozens of restaurants and stated that the chain filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Florida, according to the Associated Press.

In a statement shared the day of the filing, Red Lobster said it would “drive operational improvements, simplify the business through a reduction in locations, and pursue a sale of substantially all of its assets as a going concern.”

Although the current state of the chain is unclear, they fortunately got to capitalize on this moment with a hardcore fan.

“When you have someone like Flavor Flav who shows their love for a brand by ordering the entire menu, you know there is a lot more fun to be had,” said Sara Bittorf, Chief Experience Officer at Red Lobster, in the news release Monday. “Flavor Flav’s passion for Red Lobster is unmatched and we’re excited to bring our guests a flavor experience unlike any other.”

For a limited time, Red Lobster is offering up his favorite items all in one off-menu meal. Flavor Flav’s Faves includes a Maine lobster tail, snow crab legs, garlic shrimp scampi, bacon macaroni and cheese and the customer’s choice of one side.

“As a long-time Red Lobster fan, I’m fired up to bring a little bit of my own flavor to fans with a meal featuring my seafood favorites,” Flavor Flav said in a statement. “You gotta get to Red Lobster and give it a try because this signature meal is hype, boy!”

ad