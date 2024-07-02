Red Lobster Collabs with Rapper Flavor Flav on Signature Menu

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

One can get quite creative when it comes to fighting the power. And no one other than Public Enemy Flavor Fav has become the public’s favorite as he made attempts to “save” Red Lobster amidst news of the restaurant chain’s potential bankruptcy.

On June 3, 65-year-old rapper Flavor Flav posted an image to his X account with the caption: “Ya boy meant it when I said I was gonna do anything and everything to help @redlobster and save the cheddar bay biscuits,,, ordered the whole menu,!!!👍🏾 👍🏾 👍🏾”

Ya boy meant it when I said I was gonna do anything and everything to help @redlobster and save the cheddar bay biscuits,,, ordered the whole menu,!!! 👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/MVBcgHe6VT — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) June 3, 2024

Although the attempt might not solve any of Red Lobster’s immediate cash flow problems, it it paved the way for a collaboration with the generous rapper. The seafood chain first unveiled their partnership in a commercial shared on social media, with Flav announcing that Red Lobster’s Crabfest was officially back. Now, fans of both the musical prodigy and the seafood eatery can enjoy the limited-time signature menu—’Red Lobster x Flavor Flav: Flavor Flav’s Faves.’

Beautiful.

Ayo our boyyyeee @flavorflav collab'd with us to create his signature meal 🤤 Come get a bite today! pic.twitter.com/5Pje5IbD4z — Red Lobster (@redlobster) July 1, 2024

Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy on May 19 amid growing debt.

The court filing came just days after Red Lobster shut dozens of restaurants and stated that the chain filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Florida, according to the Associated Press.

In a statement shared the day of the filing, Red Lobster said it would “drive operational improvements, simplify the business through a reduction in locations, and pursue a sale of substantially all of its assets as a going concern.”

Although the current state of the chain is unclear, they fortunately got to capitalize on this moment with a hardcore fan.

“When you have someone like Flavor Flav who shows their love for a brand by ordering the entire menu, you know there is a lot more fun to be had,” said Sara Bittorf, Chief Experience Officer at Red Lobster, in the news release Monday. “Flavor Flav’s passion for Red Lobster is unmatched and we’re excited to bring our guests a flavor experience unlike any other.”

For a limited time, Red Lobster is offering up his favorite items all in one off-menu meal. Flavor Flav’s Faves includes a Maine lobster tail, snow crab legs, garlic shrimp scampi, bacon macaroni and cheese and the customer’s choice of one side.

“As a long-time Red Lobster fan, I’m fired up to bring a little bit of my own flavor to fans with a meal featuring my seafood favorites,” Flavor Flav said in a statement. “You gotta get to Red Lobster and give it a try because this signature meal is hype, boy!”