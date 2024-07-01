Olivia Culpo Marries NFL Star Christian McCaffrey In Dolce Gabanna Dress

Image Credit: Ethan Miller/ Getty Images

Olivia Culpo officially tied the knot with husband Christian McCaffrey at a church in Watch Hill, Rhode Island on Saturday, June 29. “It’s a covenant. It’s the beginning of the rest of your life—and it’s the union and bond of two people forever,” the 32-year-old model shared during an interview with Vogue.

“I wanted something that felt as serious as that commitment,” she added.

While prepping for her big day with the San Francisco 49ers running back, the model had been in the process of working with Dolce Gabanna to design her dream wedding dress – along with three additional looks. “I wanted it to feel timeless, effortless, and as if it’s complimenting me, not overpowering me. There’s so much beauty and simplicity,” the former Miss USA recalled.

The wedded wife walked down the aisle in a long sleeved wedding gown that gave her look a classic touch by topping off her look with a 16-foot long veil. In an instagram video shared by Vogue Weddings, Olivia mentioned “this is the first, and last, and only wedding dress I ever tried on. I knew exactly what I wanted, and I’m so happy.”

Olivia also felt as if the dress fit the vibe of the ceremony as both her and the 28-year-old athlete wanted to get married at a church being “that was our number one priority.”

In recent events, he shared on instagram snaps of the two in what appeared to be the two getting civilly married in their neutral toned outfits. Olivia was dressed in a white short-sleeved blazered blouse that paired with a long matching skirt topping off her look with a headband that had a small veil attached to it – she also had a white hat as another accessory. While, the athlete chose for a cream suit with a white top under.

Christian popped the question back in April 2023 during a trip to Utah after the two had been together since 2019. With the help of Ring Concierge in designing the ring, Founder and CEO Nicole Wegman told People, “We worked with Christian to thoughtfully design a ring that encompassed Olivia’s trendsetting style while still remaining timeless — a beautifully cut Oval flanked with Epaulette side stones in a handcrafted gold and platinum setting.”

The model has been very supportive of her husband as she would attend most of his NFL games and root him on.