‘Glee’ Star Jenna Ushkowitz Expecting Her Second Baby

Jenna Ushkowitz is expecting her second child with husband David Stanley, the married couple’s representative told People.

“I was actually on vacation in New York visiting my family at the time…And when I was packing, I had a Clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test in my closet and I was like, ‘Let me just pack it just in case,” the 38-year-old recalled the moment where she felt the intuition of needing to take a pregnancy test.

She continued, “So I packed it and the day before we left the trip, I was like, ‘Something feels very familiar about this feeling and let me just take this test.’ I did. And when pregnant came up, my jaw dropped…I was shocked. And then overjoyed, of course.”

The pair who tied the knot in 2021 share two-year old daughter Emma – who Jenna and David have made sure to always block her face in their posts – which they welcomed in June 2022 and announced her arrival with an Instagram post that was captioned “Our hearts have burst wide open.”

Now, Emma appears to “understand that there’s a baby in mommy’s belly.”

The soon to be mother of two expressed her infant “says, I’m a big girl. I’m a big sister.’ And she understands baby. So to an extent, she knows what’s going on. She’ll figure it out real soon.”

Being that they went through pregnancy once already, the parents were extremely happy when they found out they were expecting once again. The Tina Chang actress said to the outlet, “he [David] was upstairs, and so he came down the stairs, I still had a look of shock on my face and he was like, ‘No way,’…He just knew and he was just so, so happy. We were so excited for our daughter to be a big sister and to expand our family. It’s just really, really special.”

Throughout this pregnancy she claimed to feel “more relaxed” and “more confident” unlike her first ride where experienced different symptoms. “You’re not going through the same journey every time because every kid is different. And so it was definitely something that I didn’t expect at all,” she chimed in on the matter.