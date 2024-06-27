Zac Efron Admits Iconic ‘Bet On It’ Dance was Completely Improvised

But now, with Zac Efron’s shocking revelation about the sheer improvisation of the dance for the song “Bet on It,” you can bet on the actor becoming even more of a legend to the fans who grew up adoring the High School Musical trilogy.

On Monday, the HSM alum, 36, and The Kissing Booth’s Joey King, 24, enjoyed their time in a Netflix video promoting their upcoming movie, A Family Affair, answering questions from a “nosy cookie jar.” They got to touch on King’s past crush on her co-star when he was a Disney star. Not only did they sing a bit of Efron’s iconic song “Bet on It” together, but we also got the tidbit the people didn’t know they needed.

“You know, when we shot that, we just had no ideas for what to do in the day,” he recalled. “Like, the director, he was just like, ‘Dude, we have no concept for this song, what do you wanna do?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know, we’re on a golf course’ … we shot, I think, the whole song in three hours.”

Fans are either in shock or happily receiving information that finally makes sense of the iconic dances and run through the Lava Springs Country Club’s golf course.

“BET ON IT CHOREO WAS ALL IMPROVISED? WHERE’S HIS TONY,” a Twitter user expressed.

One Reddit user commented, “It shows 😅😅😅.”

With the second movie being released almost 17 years ago (yikes, we’re old), no matter how you may feel watching the choreography now, the scene is frozen as one that brought Disney kids a whole lot of joy.

High School Musical was directed by Kenny Ortega. The 74-year-old director filmed all three High School Musical movies and movies like The Cheetah Girls 2 and Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert–all iconic Disney characters from around the same time.