Stephanie K. Nihon, With Her Creative Ventures, Paves the Way for Much-Needed Caribbean Representation in Media

Image Credit: Stephanie K. Nihon

It is surreal to notice the rapid rise of a few professionals across sectors around the world. The swift rise of the female brigade has stunned everyone, drawing the focus on how all those who put in every possible effort toward their dreams and aspirations in life surely go on to become influential figures in their chosen industries. Stephanie K. Nihon is among those who have created an impactful journey of her own in the ever-evolving entertainment world.



It won’t be wrong to say that Stephanie K. Nihon, is the latest of the industry’s much-talked-about producers. A creator, founder, and producer, Nihon has been leading the way in Caribbean representation in kid’s content. “Goombay Kids,” is her creative vision, a one-of-a-kind live action kids’ show, and the #1 rated Caribbean kids show with four seasons to date and a 32-episode library. It is an Island Adventure Television Series for ages 5-9 years that is filmed in The Bahamas and so far, has employed over 350 Bahamians and contributed to the Bahamian economy. The series is a very initiative motivated show focused on inclusivity, climate awareness, youth and women’s empowerment.

The Bahamian producer initially jumped into the modeling world after getting discovered at the age of 15 as the first Bahamian model to sign with Elite Model Management and appear in Italian VOGUE. In her illustrious career, she has worked with CMM Talent and Modeling Agency in Nassau, Bahamas, for six years, where she assisted in getting up to 30 models and actors signed with top international agencies. Of her passion for providing more significant opportunities for her home country, she has always stepped forward in providing the needed representation to the Caribbean and The Bahamas in TV to provide genuinely authentic inclusion for a multicultural nation that just wants a chance to be seen and take part in the arts.



Today, Stephanie K. Nihon stands tall as the CEO of Goombay Kids Corp. and a growing production house, LFD Productions, which sets to expand into other areas of the Caribbean. LFD Productions is an award-winning TV/film production based in Nassau, The Bahamas that also delves into talent development, casting and production consultancy.



She strongly believes that representation matters, especially in the realm of children’s entertainment, because it shapes young minds, fosters cultural understanding, and empowers kids to see themselves in the stories they consume. This vision led the founder to establish Goombay Kids, which today is standing apart in the landscape of children’s television.



Goombay Kids has acted as a landmark in Caribbean Kids’ television, which features Bahamian kids and is shot in The Bahamas, offering audiences enchanting cultural stories. Speaking more on the same, Stephanie K. Nihon shares that “It speaks to the importance of cultural identity and showcases not only the Caribbean but cultures from around the world through magical and mythical storytelling. Goombay Kids is about empowering children with powerful and relevant messages in engaging stories.” The series has achieved fourteen international awards.

Highlighting more on the show’s synopsis, the award-winning producer shares that Goombay Kids find themselves on island adventures where they learn about culture, history, and the environment. They make unbreakable bonds in the breathtaking beauty of the natural world while running into fantastical, mythical folklore characters. Mama DLo, the protector of the island children and the ocean, keeps a watchful eye on the Goombay Kids. She is starting to believe that they will be able to play a more prominent role in bridging the realm of the protectors and the human realm for the betterment of mankind. The Goombay Kid experts, who are kid experts in their fields, are never more than a Goombay Gadget call away to help on their adventures.



The first Bahamian show to ever use VFX Animation and live-action hybrid in a kid’s TV Series has a diverse set of memorable characters and has completed four successful seasons, with the fifth season getting ready to film this summer with award-winning director Maria Govan, named as Variety’s top female directors. The series is available on up to 25 streaming platforms. To further build the brand and distribution of the TV series and to elevate the production value, she also on-boarded several incredible well known talents, expanding the international team.

Apart from Goombay Kids and LFD Productions, Stephanie K. Nihon is also the founder of The Cays Conference, a top industry and scouting event that has so far featured the top modeling and talent agents from all around the world. Her recent 2-day event in November 2023 at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort saw models on the first day and actors on the second. The event resulted in 400 call-backs and four talents from the conference being signed to international contracts.



All her ventures have only received positive testimonials and experiences from people in the entertainment world, which has only solidified her position as a visionary who wants to continue representing the Caribbean by creating powerful platforms and opportunities for the region with the aim to showcase their talents and empower them.



Stephanie K. Nihon’s passion and perseverance are infectious, and an example of what can happen if you don’t give up.