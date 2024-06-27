Sin’u-Ra: Return to Original Purpose of Martial Arts

Image Credit: Gabriel Adler

When sophisticated modern weapons and technology are not an option, the battlefield returns to its ancient (raw) form. Sin’u-Ra is a battlefield martial art and not a “combat sport” created specifically to dominate the rawest form of the modern battlefield. To be consistently successful in this environment, an individual must develop, train, and test specific Sin’u-Ra TTP (tactics, techniques, principles) and SPE (strength, power, endurance) components.

Although modern warfare is synonymous with sophisticated weapons and technology, the possibility of a soldier having to survive the rawest form of the modern battlefield remains a reality. The ability to consistently thrive in this environment is what separates a warrior from a soldier.

Gabriel Adler is the man behind Sin’u-Ra, which many have described as “Krav Maga evolved” or a more advanced version of Krav Maga. The reality is that Sin’u-Ra is in its own category, and we haven’t really seen anything like this in some time. The Sin’u-Ra capability has changed not only Gabriel’s life but also the lives of the people who train under him. “If you are physically and mentally able to endure Sin’u-Ra testing, you will develop a capability that the majority of people can’t obtain. This will change your life,” says Adler.

Ancient warriors would describe Sin’u-Ra as the soul’s ability to communicate and a complete expression of the soul’s mission. In addition to being an advanced hand-to-hand combat system for the battlefield, Sin’u-Ra preserves the ancient warrior culture as it contributes to an individual’s physical, mental, tactical, and spiritual development.

The Sin’u-Ra fighting style is explosive, powerful, and aggressive. Being able to tactically execute this aggressive fighting style is evidence of the body’s acceptance of the soul’s mission. An individual’s ability to endure the physical testing required to become Sin’u-Ra is an expression of the soul’s commitment to defeating evil and saving lives—the physical testing never ends.

Sin’u-Ra is more than just a fighting style but a way of life, a philosophy, and a mindset committed to defeating evil and protecting life. This fighting style is unique because of its steadfast adherence to its ancient warrior heritage. It’s not about earning medals or titles like traditional martial arts or combat sports; instead, it’s about surviving and making sure that evil does not win. Sin’u-Ra requires tactical and technical efficiency refined via constant training and testing and a balance between aggression and composure.

Adler’s path to creating Sin’u-Ra was marked by unwavering will and extraordinary physical and mental toughness. Adler’s life is characterized by a single objective: to turn his body into a weapon so evil does not win. This mindset is consistently tested through specific physical training and was represented during his time in the Israeli Army, where he excelled in physical testing and earned the distinction of being ranked as the top soldier in Special Operations Selection. In addition, Gabriel’s mindset and unique approach to physical training directly contributed to his surprising entry into NFL Rookie Camp without any prior experience in the sport.

Sin’u-Ra is exclusive to the most physically and mentally elite individuals in the world. To be able to consistently execute Sin’u-Ra tactics and techniques, an individual needs to be physically strong and powerful. In addition, a potential Sin’u-Ra student needs to be intrinsically motivated to endure consistent physical testing.

Instead of seeking to fit in with conventions, Adler set out to create Sin’u-Ra to break free from them and set a new standard. His early years were marked by his dedication to physical supremacy as he set out to distinguish himself in the Israeli Army despite not knowing the language or the culture. Adler had unmatched physical and mental capabilities and emerged as the top-ranked soldier for the best overall performance in the IDF Special Operations Selection Course as a result of his unwavering pursuit of greatness.

Adler’s concept for Sin’u-Ra is a comprehensive method of warrior development that goes beyond hand-to-hand combat tactics. He wants Sin’u-Ra to be the line that separates a battlefield martial artist from “combat sports practitioners.” Through Sin’u-Ra, he wants to create a new standard in martial arts and strength training, one that will be felt by martial artists, fitness enthusiasts, and military circles all over the world.

As a result of creating a new category of martial arts, Adler has the challenging job of teaching people a new hand-to-hand combat tactical philosophy and how to develop specific battlefield martial arts physical strength and power. However, every obstacle involves a lesson. Sin’u-Ra is only for those willing to fully embrace the warrior ethos and chase perfection.

Even while it is still evolving, its message is still quite clear: Sin’u-Ra is the ability to attack and control the enemy without a weapon, regardless of how combat was initiated or who initiated it. This represents the Warrior Foundation. Through discipline and consistent excellence, an individual on the Sin’u-Ra path will be able to physically, intellectually, and spiritually defeat evil.