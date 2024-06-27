Nick Viall Ignores Rumors About His Wife Natalie Joy Cheating

Image Credit: Anna Webber/ Getty Images

Nick Viall revealed he chooses to ignore rumors and the haters of his newlywed Natalie Joy cheating on him in a podcast episode of “LadyGang” released on Tuesday, June 25.

“I don’t go on [social media]. I disconnect…I’m just really good at protecting my mental health and the mental health of my family. And I mean it when I say it, I like to work. I’ve always liked to work. I’ve enjoyed work. The more I build the show, the less famous I want to be,” the 43-year-old shared.

The former Bachelor may be familiar with haters as he dealt with them during his turn to find love on the show so he has “chosen this lane … so I just stay offline, I disconnect. I don’t read comments.”

He tied the knot with his 25-year-old girlfriend in April this year and had their baby River Rose Viall — born in February — in attendance, and adorably walked down the aisle with Joy. “For the rest of my life, it’s you,” Nick captioned their collabed post.

Now this rumor came to be when Perfect Match reality star Harry Jowsey responded to a comment on Instagram, “He can’t keep his d—k out of his mouth 50 year old man gossiping about people in their 20’s dating, he should be more focused on his wife cheating on him and repairing that then [sick] worrying about me.”

Nick revealed that having his wife as his co-host on his podcast, The Viall Files, has “gotten much better” for them to deal with comments.

“Like, how many people have promoted bulls—t rumors about themselves only to deny it? It blows my mind… Listen, I’m human… I’ve had my moments of weakness. I had to get better and better at this… you just move on,” he voiced.

Although Natalie has not addressed the rumor she subtly mentioned on the June 26 episode of their podcast, “Women just don’t ever get the benefit of the doubt,” she explained. “And it’s like, ‘Shame, shame, shame, shame, shame,’ on women. But, like, men, it’s like, ‘They’re men,’ like, ‘Men will be men.’”