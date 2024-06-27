Everett Andres: On Balancing Being a Child Actor, Scholar and Athlete

Image Credit: Everett Andres

The TV and film industry is in constant need of truly great actors — forever searching for the next big thing. Well, they need look no further than young Everett Andres, who has made a name for himself in the industry by showcasing his extraordinary onscreen charisma and sensitivity. With his exceptional, wide-ranging talent, dedication, and passion for his craft, he has firmly established himself as a versatile and sought-after actor. But Everett is not just another pretty face; he is graduating high school at the top of his class at the age of 16 (with early acceptance into a top engineering school and a fistful of academic awards), is an elite gymnast dedicating 25 hours a week to intensive training and is an accomplished pianist.

Andres’ entry into the entertainment industry can be traced back to life with a big brother in the biz. He would often accompany his brother to auditions and, after some initial reluctance, decided that, despite his already full plate, he had a growing passion for the craft.

While maintaining a perfect GPA, training 25 hours per week honing his skills on the six events of men’s gymnastics, he started booking small roles in episodic television. Likely due to his background, he soon cultivated a reputation for being a child actor with incredible focus on camera and a quietly disciplined attitude off-camera. He soon found his way into bigger, more challenging roles where he loves meeting and collaborating with new people.

His prowess in the gym has translated into an unusual knack for taking on challenging physical tasks on set. To date, Andres has fallen off a roof, learned to drive a boat, run through debris in an exploding building, and did his own flipping and tumbling for a circus character role. In fact, his stunt double rarely makes it to set, as Andres is beyond capable of performing many of his own stunts, which he says his directors appreciate in the editing room!

Already, Andres has achieved multiple notable highlights, including being nominated for two Leo Awards, working with Oscar-winning director Peter Ramsey on Lost Ollie, which won five Emmy Awards, and working with Canadian icon and director Helen Shaver as a guest star on Quantum Leap. He has also worked with Cirque du Soleil in Big Top Academy: School’s Out and has been hired by the Hallmark Channel for several projects, including Navigating Christmas, in which he played a lead role.

Andres is looking forward to continuing to challenge himself academically and physically and growing as an actor, telling important stories with sincerity and authenticity. And he wouldn’t mind leading an action-movie franchise either. When asked how he continues to juggle so many passions, Andres admits that he doesn’t have a lot of social time compared to other teenagers, but that the choice is his, and he loves most to be always learning and busy. He also adds that he prioritizes some time alone every day, a habit he’s glad he’s made early in life.

From our point of view, with his distinctly grounded outlook, physical abilities, and supreme dedication to his craft, there is no doubt that he will continue to make a significant impact in the entertainment industry.