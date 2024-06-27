Britney Spears’ Sons Are Taking Steps Towards Reconciliation

Image Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Britney Spears has been in the limelight for most of her life. This attention has notoriously caused plenty of problems in her life, but it has also caused strain onto her relationship with her children.

The “toxic” singer, 42, shares two sons– 18-year-old Sean Preston Federline and 17-year-old Jayden Federline– with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Although the past couple had a short-lived marriage the dynamic between the two seem to be pretty amicable, both ultimately wishing the best for each other.

Situationally, the entire lives of her children have also been a tumultuous one for herself. But she had one notable “win” over the years when Spears’ “freedom” from the conservatorship she had been under for 13 years finally came to an end in November 2021. The conservatorship allowed for her father to be the sole handler of her day-to-day, her medical decisions, and even her finances.

Ultimately, the end of the conservatorship did not alleviate any concerns nor make things easier for Spears’ children. Spears’ sons have expressed concern about their mother’s post-conservatorship social media posts, especially when she started to dominate headlines by posting nude photos of herself online.

Federline, 46, said: “I try to explain to [the boys], ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself. But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

“By the end of the summer (2022), tensions got so bad that the boys weren’t even responding to her texts. And she was furious,” TMZ producer Katie Hayes claimed. Page Six confirmed that Spears last saw her children “at the very beginning of 2022,” before her June 2022 marriage to personal trainer Sam Asghari.

Even though Spears started dating her estranged husband, 30-year-old fitness trainer Sam Asghari, in 2017, her sons became more vocally concerned and distanced from the singer while they got engaged and married.

The boys decided to not attend her wedding to Asghari last year, with Federline telling the Daily Mail in August 2022:

“Now, her sons have officially moved from LA to live with their dad in Hawaii, a move that Britney consented to last year. But on Mother’s Day, Spears spoke with her children on the phone and talk about mending what has been broken has been more of a conversation.”

“Obviously a reconciliation/reunification is somewhat complex and can be a process that takes some time,” Kevin Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan tells Page Six.

“And the phone call was a good sign and a step in the right direction, but it’s a process that takes more than just a phone call to accomplish,” he adds.