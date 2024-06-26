Travis Kelce Teases Possible Future ‘Eras Tour’ Appearances After His Cameo in London

View gallery Image Credit: Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Travis Kelce surprised fans at Taylor Swift’s London “Eras Tour” show at Wembley when he appeared on stage during The Tortured Poets Department section of her concert on Sunday, June 23. The “All Too Well” singer’s backup dancer Kameron N. Saunders shared a post looking back on the weekend and speaking about how special it was to share the stage with the NFL star. Travis returned the compliment, and it appeared there may be more appearances in the future.

Kameron shared photos and videos from Travis’ appearance during the interlude between “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” Kameron’s brother is former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, and he played with Travis for two Super Bowl-winning seasons. The dancer revealed this connection, making the moment extra special. “Trav.. I had the time of my life being an absolute HAM with you on stage,” he wrote. “Three of those 4 years he was with the Chiefs we went to the Super Bowl and won twice… ABSOLUTE LEGACY! And now for you and I to share the biggest stage in the world with boss lady… full circle! The Saunders family loves you, Trav!”

After the dancer’s sweet comment, the Super Bowl winner also reflected on the many good times he had with Kameron and his brother. “The Saunders brothers were already my favorites. From winning super bowls with Sir Bink @khalennotkaylen to having fun bringing Tay back to life on the stage with you the other night…. and even hanging with Mama Saunders, cheering you on in Australia!” he wrote.

The end of Travis’ comment did leave open the possibility for him to make some more appearances on stage at future Taylor shows. “More memories to come!” he wrote, although he could’ve just been referring to spending more time with Kameron and his brother.

Travis’ appearance during The Tortured Poets Department portion of Taylor’s concert was praised by tons of fans. Not only that, Taylor also gushed about him in an Instagram post following the show. “I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut,” she wrote.