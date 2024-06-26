Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are ‘Very Confident’ In Their Love Story

Image Credit: Gotham/ GC Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are definitely in a “Love Story” because the two are feeling strong about one another. According to an Insider who spoke to Us Weekly, “They’re in an easy era…They have daily FaceTimes when they’re apart and send cute texts to each other.”

Another source added, “Taylor and Travis are very confident in their relationship…So they don’t have to bend over backwards and travel to see each other for less than a day.”

The lovebirds who romantically confirmed their relationship in October 2023 have been going strong ever since. Despite their very busy schedules that require a lot of time away from one another they have managed a way to overpass that by “little gestures and gifts to keep that romance alive,” shared the first insider.

The happy relationship status comes shortly after the 34-year-old athlete appeared on stage for night three of London’s show for her Eras tour. The “Blank Space” hitmaker captioned her recent Instagram post of the two on stage, “I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut, Never going to forget these shows. Can’t wait to do it 5 more times in August.”

With this on-stage presence, it just shows how comfortable they are with each other. Another insider told the outlet, “Nobody has ever made Taylor feel this way…Taylor and Travis bring out the best in each other and lift each other up. She absolutely sees this going the distance.”

Being that it is the NFL’s off season, the Super Bowl champ has been able to accompany his “Lover” and support her throughout the U.K. leg of the tour. Taylor also planned to do the same as she stated for her Time magazine cover that was released in December, “I’m going to see him do what he loves, [and] we’re showing up for each other…We’re just proud of each other.”

Swift being so caring is what initially struck his interest, he recalled during an interview on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast “The first game she came to against the Bears. I was like, ‘Okay, I could probably set you up with everything.’ And she just walked right through the front door…She was just like, ‘I just want to be around the family and friends and experience this with everybody.’ She got beaucoup points for that. I was like, ‘Damn, she’s in the madness. She wants to support me and do things like that.’ She really won me over with that one.”

“A year [into their relationship] there is such an ease between them. It seems like they’ve been together longer because they are so in tune,” the first source expressed to Us Weekly.