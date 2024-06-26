Foo Fighters Guitarist Attended Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Before Dave Grohl’s Live Comment

Another layer has been brought to light in the Taylor Swift–Dave Grohl “controversy.” Prior to Dave’s comment about playing “live” during the Foo Fighters’ recent show, the band’s guitarist Pat Smear was revealed to have attended the first night of the popstar’s three-night run at Wembley Stadium on Friday, June 21. The photos of the shredder have resurfaced in light of Dave’s comment.

Prior to the controversy, a few eagle-eyed fans had spotted Pat, who also played rhythm guitar for Nirvana and founded The Germs, in a photo taken of Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce at the show. The “Shake It Off” singer’s London run was a truly star-studded affair, and Pat also appeared in a selfie shared by fellow showgoer Salma Hayek on Instagram. The Venn diagram of Swifties and Foo Fighters fans were clearly very excited to see the guitarist at the show.

PAT SMEAR AT THE ERAS TOUR??? Icons pic.twitter.com/G4LOrjLgfm — Nina (Pedro´s version) (@Ninaskinn) June 23, 2024

The photos have since resurfaced amid the controversy surrounding Dave’s comment during the band’s show the following night. In the middle of the band’s set, the “Everlong” rocker made a joke that some people have seen as a dig at Taylor. “You don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift,” he said. “We like to call our tour, ‘The Errors Tour.’ I feel like we’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f**king errors as well. Just a couple. That’s because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like live, raw rock and roll music, right?”

Despite facing some backlash, Dave was pretty animated during the comment, and it seemed more like a playful jab, rather than a vicious attack. The Nirvana drummer has previously been very complimentary to Taylor, notably sharing a story about the popstar covering “Best of You” at a party they both attended on The Late Late Show in 2018. Some fans have also pointed out that Dave’s daughter Violet has caught flack from Swifties after criticizing Taylor’s private jet usage.

After Dave’s comment, Taylor seemed to address the remark while talking to the crowd at her own show on Sunday, June 23. “My band, who’s going to be playing live for three-and-a-half hours tonight, they deserve this so much, and so does every one of my fellow performers, and you just gave that to us so generously, and we will never forget it,” she said.

While neither Taylor nor Dave have directly commented on the situation, Pat’s attendance at the show appears to be a hint that there’s likely no “bad blood” between them.