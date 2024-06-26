Caitlyn Clark, Coco Gauff, And More Nominated for 2024 ESPYs

ESPYs season, which arrives every summer, has returned once more to celebrate the world of sports, specifically honoring the athletes within it.
With this morning’s announcement of nominees across all categories, Indiana Fever guard Caitlyn Clark, 22, finds herself prominently featured with three nominations: Best Athlete, Women’s Sports; Best Record-Breaking Performance; and Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports—reflecting her remarkable career at Iowa.
Additionally, 20-year-old Coco Gauff, an American tennis player with career-high rankings, earns her first ESPYs nomination.
Gauff, a resident of Delray Beach, is nominated in the ‘Best Athlete, Female Sports’ category alongside golf standout Nelly Korda and two-time nominee A’ja Wilson, center for the two-time WNBA champions, the Las Vegas Aces. Clark and Korda also receive their first nominations.
Patrick Mahomes, last year’s winner for Best Athlete, Men’s Sports and Best NFL Player, once again secures nominations in both categories. His Kansas City Chiefs are nominated for Best Team, alongside the recently crowned NBA champions, the Boston Celtics.
BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS
- Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball
- Coco Gauff, Tennis
- Nelly Korda, Golf
- A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
- Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels / Los Angeles Dodgers
- Scottie Scheffler, Golf
- Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE
- Haleigh Bryant, LSU Gymnastics
- J. Stroud, Houston Texans
- Juju Watkins, USC Women’s Basketball
- Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE
- 49ers Christian McCaffrey scores a TD for a record breaking 17 straight games
- Caitlin Clark becomes NCAA’s All Time Scoring Leader breaking Pete Maravich’s Record
- Tara VanDerveer, Stanford Women’s Basketball – gets 1,203rd win to pass Coach K for most by any coach in NCAA basketball history
- Max Verstappen wins record 10th consecutive race with victory at Italian Grand Prix
BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE
- Michigan’s Blake Corum and Will Johnson, 2024 College Football National Championship MVPs
- Kayla Martello, Boston College Women’s Lacrosse
- Midge Purce, NJ/NY Gotham FC – NWSL Championship MVP
- Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE
- Simone Biles, Gymnast
- Paige Bueckers, University of Connecticut Women’s Basketball
- Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns
- Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans
BEST PLAY
- Jayda Coleman calls GAME sending Oklahoma to their 4th Straight Championship (6/4/24)
- Anthony Edwards Dunk of the Year (3/18/24)
- Alabama scores on 4th & 31 to win Auburn (11/25/23)
- Lamar Jackson Caught His Own Pass & Ran With it (1/28/24)
BEST TEAM
- South Carolina Gamecocks, NCAA Women’s Basketball
- Kansas City Chiefs, NFL
- Michigan Wolverines, NCAA Football
- Las Vegas Aces, WNBA
- University of Connecticut Huskies, NCAA Men’s Basketball
- Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball
- Boston Celtics, NBA
- Florida Panthers, NHL
- Texas Rangers, MLB
BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS
- Jayden Daniels, LSU Football
- Zach Edey, Purdue Men’s Basketball
- Ousmane Sylla, Clemson Soccer
- Pat Kavanagh, Notre Dame Lacrosse
BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS
- Haleigh Bryant, LSU Gymnastics
- Caitlin Clark, Iowa Basketball
- Sarah Franklin, Wisconsin Volleyball
- Izzy Scane, Northwestern Lacrosse
BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY
- Jaydin Blackwell World Champion Sprinter
- Ezra Frech, World Champion High Jumper
- Brenna Huckaby Snowboarding Champion
- Oksana Masters, Cross-Country Skier/Hand Cyclist
BEST NFL PLAYER
- Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
- Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
BEST MLB PLAYER
- Ronald Acuña, Atlanta Braves
- Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
- Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
- Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
BEST NHL PLAYER
- Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
- Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
BEST NBA PLAYER
- Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
BEST WNBA PLAYER
- Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx
- Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty
- Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun
- A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
BEST DRIVER
- Ryan Blaney, NASCAR
- Matt Hagan, NHRA
- Álex Palou, IndyCar
- Max Verstappen, F1
BEST UFC FIGHTER
- Islam Makhachev
- Sean O’Malley
- Alex Pereira
- Zhang Weili
BEST BOXER
- Terence Crawford
- Seniesa Estrada
- Naoya Inoue
- Oleksandr Usyk
BEST SOCCER PLAYER
- Aitana Bonmatí, Spain
- Naomi Girma, USWNT
- Vinicius Junior, Brazil/Real Madrid
- Kylian Mbappé, France/Real Madrid
BEST GOLFER
- Nelly Korda
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Lilia Vu
BEST TENNIS PLAYER
- Carlos Alcaraz
- Novak Djokovic
- Coco Gauff
- Iga Swiatek
Hosted by Serena Williams, “The 2024 ESPYS” will broadcast live on Thursday, July 11, at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT on ABC from Los Angeles.