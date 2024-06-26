Caitlyn Clark, Coco Gauff, And More Nominated for 2024 ESPYs

ESPYs season, which arrives every summer, has returned once more to celebrate the world of sports, specifically honoring the athletes within it.

With this morning’s announcement of nominees across all categories, Indiana Fever guard Caitlyn Clark, 22, finds herself prominently featured with three nominations: Best Athlete, Women’s Sports; Best Record-Breaking Performance; and Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports—reflecting her remarkable career at Iowa.

Additionally, 20-year-old Coco Gauff, an American tennis player with career-high rankings, earns her first ESPYs nomination.

Gauff, a resident of Delray Beach, is nominated in the ‘Best Athlete, Female Sports’ category alongside golf standout Nelly Korda and two-time nominee A’ja Wilson, center for the two-time WNBA champions, the Las Vegas Aces. Clark and Korda also receive their first nominations.

Patrick Mahomes, last year’s winner for Best Athlete, Men’s Sports and Best NFL Player, once again secures nominations in both categories. His Kansas City Chiefs are nominated for Best Team, alongside the recently crowned NBA champions, the Boston Celtics.