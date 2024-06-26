Beyoncé Stuns In White Dress In Hamptons Getaway

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/ Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Beyoncé looked buzzin’ during her getaway to the Hamptons in an Instagram carousel made on Wednesday, June 26.

The 42-year-old singer led the post dressed in a white flowy dress that reached her knees and topped off the look with matching bandana, sunglasses, and red lipstick that popped right in.

As Queen B held her glass of wine she was also seen accompanied by her husband, Jay-Z who just so happened to also be matching with the popstar in a white t-shirt, matching hat, black pants, and white sneakers.

In the following snaps, the “Drunk In Love” singer gave insight into how their sunset boat ride was by sharing a video of the water and the beaming sun during golden hour.

The Queen may be known to rule the stage but she also rules when it comes to fashion. What she wears has always been a big part of who she is and she she was vocal about this during the 2016 CFDA where she received the Fashion Icon award from Diane von Furstenberg and shared during her acceptance speech, “You know, as long as I can remember, fashion has been a part of my life. It’s effect on me actually started before I was born. My grandmother was a seamstress… She then passed this gift down to my mother and taught her how to sew.”

The “Diva” hitmaker added, “When we were starting out in Destiny’s Child, high-end labels didn’t want to dress four black country girls. We couldn’t afford designer dresses. My mom was rejected from every showroom in New York. My mother and my Uncle Jonny designed all of our first costumes and made each piece by hand…individually sewing hundreds of crystals and pearls…putting so much passion and love into every small detail. And when I wore these clothes onstage, I felt like I had an extra suit of armor.”

She continued, “This to me, is the true power and potential of fashion. It’s a tool for finding your own identity, expression, and strength. It transcends style and is a time capsule of our greatest milestones.”