Paris Hilton Gushes Over Her ‘Beautiful Baby Girl’

The socialite, 43, shared more heartfelt words on her Instagram, capturing the joy she gets from being a mother to her 7-month-old daughter on Saturday, June 22.

Alongside a video of the mom-daughter duo, she posted a caption stating, “London, I’ve waited my whole life for you my beautiful baby girl🎀👶🏼💕,” Hilton wrote in the heartfelt caption. “My life now feels like every dream & 11:11 wish came true🥰 You are my world, I love you endlessly my lil angel👼🏼.”

Hilton has been candid about her desire to have children, especially after having a boy. She explained on her podcast I am Paris in June 2023 that she was very eager to have a girl. She even mentioned in an episode of the LadyGang podcast in September 2020 that she was hoping to conceive twins through the IVF process.

“We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like,” Hilton said. She hoped to have “twins that are a boy and a girl.”

The reality TV star was recommended IVF treatment by her long-time friend and fellow reality TV personality Kim Kardashian, who even introduced Hilton to the fertility doctor. “I’m happy that she told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor…It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times. Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and always makes me feel just like a princess all the time…it wasn’t that bad.”

Paris Hilton and 43-year-old Carter Reum married on November 11, 2021, after knowing each other since the early 2000s and officially becoming a couple in 2019. Paris gushed about her partner and his support stating that she feels “like the luckiest woman in the world to be married to the love of [her] life and have [their] beautiful family.” Paris Hilton holds a special significance for the numbers 11/11, which she connects with significant moments in her life. On her I Am Paris podcast, Hilton reminds her audience of this connection. “Carter and I were married on 11/11. My media company is named 11:11 Media. I make a wish every single day at 11:11. So for my daughter to be born on that date was just magical and so special. So perfect birthday for my little princess.”