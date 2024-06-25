Katie Holmes & Tom Cruise’s Daughter Suri, 18, Drops Last Name for High School Grad Program

Not too long ago, Suri Holmes was seen as the most fashionable toddler around New York City. Flash forward to now, the 18-year-old was captured at her high school prom, donning a 90s-like corset dress. More recently, the notable daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise is ready to head to college and leave some things behind, including her last name.

Recently, Suri has adopted the name “Suri Noelle”. And at her graduation from Laguardia High School, she was listed among her peers without her father’s surname and with “Noelle”, which is Katie Holmes’s middle name.

Katie Holmes, 45, has been standing by her daughter’s side celebrating major momentum like her daughters’ graduation, which the Mission Impossible star was noticeably absent from. Cruise has reportedly been in London, where he is filming for the next Mission Impossible film. However, during Suri’s graduation weekend, Cruise was spotted attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London.

This absence adds to the ongoing speculation about Cruise’s relationships with his daughter, as well as his adopted children with actress Nicole Kidman.

In 2013, Tom Cruise decided to pursue a $50-million lawsuit against some tabloids fighting claims that he “abandoned” his daughter after his divorce from Holmes in 2012. At the time, he countered the idea by mentioning they “spoke on the phone nearly every day” and that he “regularly asked for and received updates concerning her friends and school life”. The case was eventually dismissed, with each paying their own costs and attorney fees.

Despite any rocky aspects of Suri Noelle’s relationship with her father, she seems to be doing her own thing, like getting ready for college. Though the mother-daughter duo has not officially confirmed what school she will attend, a classmate shared a TikTok where Suri sported a Carnegie Mellon sweatshirt.