Celine Dion Suffers Seizure During Her Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion went through a scary seizure that was filmed during her new documentary I Am: Celine Dion all while battling through Stiff Person Syndrome.

The 56-year-old singer was documented at a doctor’s evaluation when she started to have seizure-like symptoms while laying on the examination bed. The “My Heart Will Go On” singer was seen in a stiff posture and seemd in an uncomfortable state4 as she was groaning in pain.

“Part of the disease is that as soon as you go into a contraction, sometimes … the signal to release it, doesn’t understand, so it ends up just staying in a contracted position,” shared Terrill Lobo, a sports medicine therapist. As he assists Celine, she is later showcased crying and embarrassed by the whole situation.

“I don’t know how to express it, like, it’s just … you know, like, to not have control of yourself?” the “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” recalled the horrific moment.

She went on to ask “Well, what am I gonna do?… If I can’t get stimulated by what I love, and then I’m gonna go onstage and, like, you’re gonna put the pulse oximeter on me and you’re gonna turn me on my back?” Terrill responded back with “It’s scary, I know. It’s hard. This is not the end of your journey — we all know that. But this is always that step on that journey.”

This health update comes after she revealed her diagnosis in December 2022. “I have been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder, and I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I’m ready now.” Since the announcement, she has always been very vocal about the disease and has tried to use her platform to educate hence why she gave us an insight to how her world is like in the new documentary.

“It’s not hard to do a show, you know? It’s hard to cancel a show…I’m working hard every day but I have to admit, it’s been a struggle. I miss it so much, the people, I miss them. If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. But I won’t stop,” admitted the “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” hitmaker said in the documentary.