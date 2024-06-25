Ben Affleck Screams at Paparazzi Outside His Home Amid J. Lo Marriage Drama: ‘That’s Dangerous’

Image Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Ben Affleck was definitely not having it with paparazzi after they had blinded him while trying to exit the driveway from his home that he shares with his wife Jennifer Lopez on Sunday, June 23. “Listen, man, you’re going to get me in an accident…Don’t flash your lights as I’m driving down the driveway,” the 51-year-old actor yelled in a video obtained by TMZ.

The Gone Girl actor ended up getting out of his vehicle to confront the paparazzi due to the bright flashing lights causing safety issues. “Don’t do that. That’s dangerous. You don’t even know if that’s me…You could cause an accident,” he expressed.

Despite many attempts to get rid of the paparazzi, a photographer continued to take photos once Ben headed back to his car which added more fire to the incident. The Air actor had to reiterate, “Stop, man. It’s dangerous what you guys are doing. Do you understand? I can’t see. You’re going to get somebody hurt doing this s–t. Jesus Christ, my daughter’s coming down here. If you flash your lights on her, you’re putting her in danger. Do you understand that?”

While this whole situation went down, the Lopez, 54-year-old singer was out and about on a solo trip in Europe where she attended the Vogue World Show in France.

This news comes amid the rumors that the two are headed for divorce and selling their home. An insider told People, “Ben never liked the house…it’s too far away from his kids.” They added, that Jennifer also felt as if the home was just “too big for her.”

Additionally, J. Lo announced she was cancelling her This Is Me…Now tour. “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down…Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again…I love you all so much. Until next time…,” revealed the “Jenny From The Block” singer to her fans via her newsletter.