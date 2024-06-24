 Taylor Swift Seemingly Responds to Dave Grohl’s ‘Live’ Comment: Video – Hollywood Life

Taylor Swift Appears to Respond to Dave Grohl’s ‘Live’ Comment During Wembley Show: Video

Some viewers speculated that Taylor Swift was clapping back at a comment that the Foo Fighters frontman made during their show at London Stadium at the same time as the "Shake It Off" singer's "Eras Tour."

June 24, 2024 11:44AM EDT
Some fans believe that Taylor Swift subtly responded to a comment that Dave Grohl made about her during a concert at her Wembley show in London on Sunday, June 23. The comment came as the popstar, 34, shouted out her band in the middle of her “Eras Tour” concert on the last night of her run of shows in London.

During the folklore/evermore portion of her set, Taylor gave a special thanks on behalf of “every single one of my band members, [and] every single one of our crew.” Taylor shouted out the band, and she made a point of stating that they’re going to be “playing live” for the whole concert, as she thanked the crowd for their response. “My band, who’s going to be playing live for three-and-a-half hours tonight, they deserve this so much, and so does every one of my fellow performers, and you just gave that to us so generously, and we will never forget it,” she said.

Granted, Taylor didn’t make any specific emphasis to the “live” comment, and it’s not clear if she was actually responding, or if she was simply shouting out the band. The comment came a day after the Foo Fighters singer and guitarist, 55, mentioned the Red popstar during their own show. “You don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift,” he told the audience. “We like to call our tour, ‘The Errors Tour.’ I feel like we’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f**king errors as well. Just a couple. That’s because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like live, raw rock and roll music, right?”

While some Swifties saw Dave’s comment as taking a shot at Taylor, it also appeared to be in jest. The Nirvana drummer has publicly praised Taylor a few times in the past. Some people online have pointed out that Dave’s daughter Violet Grohl did face backlash from Taylor’s fans after she publicly called out the singer over her private jet usage, per Daily Beast“Why can’t taylor swift just drive like everyone else,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

