Robert Pattinson Gushes About 3-Month-Old Daughter: ‘I’m Amazed’

Image Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/ Corbis via Getty Images

Robert Pattinson is enjoying some of the revelations of being a new parent.

The 38-year-old Batman star beamed as he spoke with a reporter at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris, France, on Friday, June 21.

In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, he first mentioned the birth of his and 33- year-old Suki Waterhouse’s child, saying that he needed to “get back to the baby,” prompting the reporter to ask more questions. He went on to remark that “even at three months” he is “amazed by how quickly their personality comes,” and that he “can kinda see who she is already.”

He then joked that his life as a new father “makes you feel very old and very young at the same time.”

In November, Suki Waterhouse, the English actress, singer-songwriter, and model, revealed her pregnancy during a performance at Mexico’s Corona Capital Festival. Addressing the audience in a video that has since gone viral on X, she said, “I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on.”

Pattinson and Waterhouse, welcomed their child in March. She confirmed the arrival of their first child in April with an Instagram post of a Polaroid photo. The picture showed Waterhouse embracing her newborn in her arms with the caption: “Welcome to the world angel.”

The pair maintained privacy regarding their expanding family. Initially refraining from disclosing details like their new child’s gender or name on Instagram, Waterhouse later revealed at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival that they welcomed a baby girl.

“I don’t know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down,” she told the audience. “I love amazing ladies and I’ve been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life.”

Pattinson and Waterhouse have been linked together since 2018 after the pair was first seen kissing in the streets of London. They have been pretty public about their relationship.