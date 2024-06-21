Tyler, the Creator Cancels Lollapalooza & Outside Lands: ‘Please Forgive Me’

Tyler, the Creator has canceled his upcoming sets at Lollapalooza and Outside Lands. The 33-year-old rapper broke the news on Thursday, June 20, via X (formerly known as Twitter), asking fans to “please, please forgive” him.

“I hate saying this, but I have to cancel lollapalooza and outside lands,” Tyler tweeted that day. “i made a commitment that i can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were. that is not sexy at all.”

At the end of his statement, Tyler wrote, “please please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person [sic]. love.”

i hate saying this but

i have to cancel lollapalooza and outside lands. i made a commitment that i can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were. that is not sexy at all. please please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person. love — T (@tylerthecreator) June 20, 2024

Lollapalooza followed up on Tyler’s announcement, revealing that he was replaced by Megan Thee Stallion. She will be performing on Thursday, August 1, in Chicago.

“Unfortunately, Tyler, the Creator will not be able to perform this year,” the festival tweeted, before adding, “See @theestallion headline Lolla on Thursday, August 1st!”

In Outside Lands’ announcement, the festival noted that Tyler canceled his set due to “personal reasons,” and Sabrina Carpenter will be replacing him on Saturday, August 10, in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

“We are excited to announce that [Sabrina Carpenter] will now headline the Lands End stage on Saturday, August 10th!” Outside Lands tweeted. “Due to personal reasons, Tyler, the Creator will no longer be performing at Outside Lands.”

It’s still unclear what caused Tyler to cancel his upcoming performances. Just one day prior, he surprised crowds at Kendrick Lamar‘s The Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert in Los Angeles on Juneteenth.

The “Juggernaut” artist later took to X to thank fans, tweeting, “It was beautiful to see the whole city come together last night. my first raps were written at home off crenshaw dr and 82nd, right down the street from the fourm [sic]. thank you. shoutout FREE LUNCH.”

Earlier this year, Tyler headlined Coachella, where he performed music from his albums, including Goblin, Wolf, Flower Boy and Igor. He also brought several guests on stage, such as A$AP Rocky and Charlie Wilson.