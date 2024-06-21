Taylor Wily Dies at 56: ‘Hawaii Five-0’ & ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ Star Dead

Image Credit: Getty Images

Taylor Wily — known for his roles in Hawaii Five-0 and Forgetting Sarah Marshall — has died. He was 56. Hawaii Five-0 executive producer Peter M. Lenkov confirmed the news in several Instagram posts on Thursday, June 20.

“T, as I told you many times, I fell in love with you at the first audition,” Peter wrote in one caption, alongside a video montage of memories with Taylor. “You came in with a towel on your head mopping up sweat, and I was smitten. You charmed me into making you a regular … on the show … and in my life. You were family. And I will miss you every day, brother.”

Peter then revealed in his caption that he had just spoken to Taylor one week before his death.

“PS: when we spoke last week, we laughed at how right you were from Day 1. Five-0 was our dream job,” the producer added. “And I was so lucky we got to share that magic together.”

Peter followed up in a separate Instagram post by sharing a photo of both of them. The image was seemingly taken on the set of the drama series,

“I am devastated. Heartbroken,” Peter wrote, before adding, “I’ll post some detailed feelings later. Just too hard right now.”

Taylor appeared in 171 episodes of Hawaii Five-0 as the character Kamekona Tupuola. He reprised the role in MacGyver and Magnum P.I. At the beginning of his acting career, Taylor appeared in Forgetting Sarah Marshall as hotel worker.

Before he embarked on his film career, the Hawaii native competed in sumo, UFC and MMA matches.

Taylor is survived by his wife, Halona, and their two kids.