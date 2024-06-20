Khloe Kardashian Reveals Whether or Not She’d Get Married Again

Image Credit: Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian isn’t ruling out marriage, she revealed during a new episode of The Kardashians. The 39-year-old Good American founder opened up about exploring a future long-term relationship during a scene from the Thursday, June 20, episode. While sitting down with her best friend Malika Haqq, Khloé acknowledged that, as a public figure and a mother, she wants to be careful how she approaches dating.

“It’s a scary world out there — there’s phones everywhere,” the reality TV star began. “I definitely think what I’ve been through is a factor why I’m not just like, ‘Let’s just start dating again!'”

Khloé went through a public breakup with her ex Tristan Thompson. The two amicably co-parent their children, True and Tatum Thompson. However, after dating on and off since 2016, the NBA player, 33, fathered a child named Theo with Maralee Nichols in 2021 while he was still in a relationship with Khloé. Toward the end of that year, his paternity scandal surfaced, effectively ending his and Khloé’s relationship for good.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the mom of two further noted that she doesn’t “want to f**k up my kids” by jumping into a new romance.

“So much has already transpired that could potentially f**k them up that I don’t want to add to that by bringing somebody new to mix because so far, people have been very disappointing,” Khloé added, before noting, “I’m just not gonna open myself up the same way that I once did, but I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. I also think that’s what growing up is, you learn to protect yourself.”

Despite her hesitation to date, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said she is still open to getting married again in the future. Before she dated Tristan, Khloé was married to her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, from 2009 to 2016.

“I can’t tap out now, I’m not even 40!” she said. “One day, I will be married again, I love love. I will get my fairytale. I know one day that will happen, but I’m just not right there right now.”

While responding to an off-camera producer about her family members saying she needs to “get out more,” Khloé concluded, “I love sharing my life with me, with my kids. I don’t need anyone. When I’m at the place when I wanna date, I will. And trust me, if I like the person, I’ll publicize it.”

New episodes of The Kardashians are released every Thursday on Hulu.