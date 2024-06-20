Joseph Gordon-Levitt Covers Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ in Cute Birthday Tribute to Wife: Watch

Joseph Gordon-Levitt had the perfect way to celebrate his wife Tasha McCauley’s birthday during an appearance on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, June 19. The (500) Days of Summer star, 43, performed a cover of the title track from Taylor Swift’s 2019 album Lover while sitting across from Jimmy Fallon. Toward the end of the segment, Jimmy noted that it was an “important day” for Joseph.

Joseph began gushing about his wife, and said he had a special shout out for her. “Today is actually my wife’s birthday, and I’m so sad, because she’s not here in New York with me. I’m here working, and she’s back home, and I feel so terrible,” he said. “So, I texted Jimmy, and I was like, ‘Can I give her a special birthday present on the show?'”

Jimmy then gave Joseph an acoustic guitar, and a mic stand was brought out, and he gave a short introduction and dedication to the love of his life. “This is a song by a singer-songwriter that she really, really loves, who you all might know,” he said. “Babe, you’re the most luminous soul I’ve ever met, and I’m so grateful you were born. Love you.”

Joseph then performed a very faithful cover of “Lover,” but he did change the opening line to reflect his wife’s summer birthday. “We could leave the Christmas lights up ’til July,” he sang.

Before the cover, Jimmy complimented Joseph’s musical abilities. He started the interview by looking back on the hilarious musical jokes that they’ve done on the show over the years, including lip sync battles, and a barbershop quartet. “You’re one of my favorite actors, but you’re very musically talented together,” he said.

Jimmy also asked Joseph about one of his practices to prep for roles, which includes making playlists for each character he plays. The actor admitted that he’s been doing so since “before music was on phones,” but he explained how he feels that it helps. “If you’re trying to—I don’t know—be angry or you’re trying to be in love, it can really help if you listen to some angry music before you shoot or you listen to some romantic music before you shoot,” he said.