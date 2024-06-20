Jenna Dewan Gives Birth to Third Child, Her Second With Steve Kazee

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are officially parents to two children! Jenna, 43, announced that she gave birth to her daughter — the actress’ third child overall — and revealed the name that she and her 48-year-old fiancé chose. The couple also share son Callum, and the actress shares daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum.

“Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee June 14, 2024,” Jenna captioned an Instagram carousel post on Thursday, June 20. The gallery included images taken at the hospital shortly after Rhiannon was born. Both snapshots featured Jenna cradling her new baby girl to her chest.

The Step Up star continued in her caption, “From the moment you arrived, you have brought immense joy and love into our lives… your gentle grace, sweetness, and beauty have captivated our entire family. Our hearts are overflowing with love, and we are truly blessed by your presence. Welcome to our world baby girl.”

Jenna followed up on her post with a video montage of the moments leading up to Rhiannon’s birth. At the beginning of the clip, the mom of three was seen walking into the hospital, excited to welcome her new child. The video then segued into candid shots of Jenna and Steve holding Rhiannon in the hospital.

Over the past several months, Jenna has teased her social media followers with updates of her growing baby bump. Earlier this month, she shared a vibrant Instagram photo of herself wearing a sheer floral dress, noting how “grateful” she was to have “have had this moment in time captured.”

“Going to miss this … even the 1am kicks to the ribs, spontaneous acid reflux, carpal tunnel, exhaustion … all of it,” Jenna added. “What a beautiful miracle and we can’t wait to meet this baby!”

Previously, Jenna spoke to PEOPLE about her third pregnancy and how she simultaneously cared for her other children despite feeling “tired.”

“Third pregnancy while chasing two other kids around definitely makes you a little more tired,” she admitted in April. “I find crawling into bed at 9 p.m. is definitely different this pregnancy. But overall, everything’s been going well. And it’s been wonderful. But I’m without a doubt a little bit more tired.”