George Santos Says He Wants to ‘Stir the Pot’ With New OnlyFans Account

George Santos is on a different path following his expulsion from Congress. The 35-year-old former U.S. Representative launched an OnlyFans account earlier this week and explained why he chose the platform in a series of new tweets.

“The moment you’ve all been waiting for!” Santos began in his message via X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday, June 19. “Only on #OnlyFans will you get the full behind the scenes access to everything I’m working on. See ya all there!”

The former politician’s account charges a monthly subscription cost of $29.99 per month.

In response to his announcement, a few X users expressed their dissent with Santos’ platform choice, as one tweeted, “Gross unfollowed.” To that, Santos replied, “You do know it’s a content platform not just [porn]? Lol.”

The same commenter challenged Santos by writing back, “Right, and Playboy is for articles?”

“Again, not all content on OnlyFans is porn,” Santos clapped back, before clarifying, “I’m not doing anything sexual whatsoever,” with a vomiting emoji.

A separate user pointed out that he “should have done Patreon instead of [OnlyFans],” to which Santos replied, “Boring … we need to stir the pot!”

Santos doubled down on that sentiment in a follow-up tweet. He wrote, “Ok y’all got your panties in a bunch … The only fans is Not adult content. I decided to go with only fans because I wanted to stir the pot. Folks need to stop being so sensitive [sic]…”

Last year, the New York City native was expelled from Congress after he was indicted on felony charges in May. An investigation was launched into his finances at the time, and he was charged with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives and was later charged with 10 additionally counts that included identity theft and falsifying records.

Although Santos pleaded not guilty to all charges, he was expelled from the House of Representatives in December 2023.