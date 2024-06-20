Ashanti & Nelly Reportedly Got Married in Secret Six Months Ago

Ashanti and Nelly’s recent relationship appears to be going very well. A new report claims that the pair had gotten legally married back in December, according to TMZ. The outlet has viewed public records that show that the musical couple legally got married six months ago. While the pair haven’t had a public ceremony, they have been showing plans to be wed in the near future.

Many details about the marriage are still unknown, but TMZ reported that the pair exchanged vows in St. Louis County on December 27, 2023. Still, specifics are not known further than that. The marriage came just weeks after Ashanti, 43, revealed that she was pregnant with their first child together, according to the report.

It was first reported that Ashanti was expecting her first child with Nelly, 49, back at the beginning of December. The “Rock Wit U” singer revealed her pregnancy and engagement in an interview with Essence back in April. “This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation,” she said. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

Ashanti also made the announcement in an Instagram post, and throughout her pregnancy, she’s been showing off her stunning maternity looks in tons of photos on social media. She showed off her baby bump in a gorgeous maternity photoshoot with a stunning view of the ocean in the background, as she lied down in a gold bikini.

While the baby will be Ashanti’s first, Nelly has two children from previous relationships. For those who may not be up on the couple’s love story, they had dated from 2003 to 2013, after meeting at the 2003 Grammy Awards. A decade after their split, it was reported that they were dating again in 2023. Since reuniting, the pair have not been shy about showing off their love on social media or during appearances at one another’s concerts.