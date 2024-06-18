Gypsy Rose Blanchard Claims She’s Received ‘Death Threats’ Since Prison Release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is addressing the hateful social media comments she’s received after being released from prison last year. During the latest episode of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, which aired on Monday, June 17, the 32-year-old read an online message that she came across to viewers. The commenter allegedly called her a “poor excuse for a human being.”

“You stupid waste of space,” the comment read. “Wait until you are canceled by real people. That’ll ruin your life. You are going to wish you are back behind bars. I can’t wait to be a part of tearing you down bit by bit. You deserve nothing but to be six feet under or locked away forever.”

The harsh comment continued, according to Gyspy, “There are real kids with cancer and real-life problems. Unlike you, that just went along with it because mommy told you to.”

While speaking to the cameras, Gypsy pointed out that she understands “that a lot of people are upset right now because” she was “jolted into” fame immediately after she got out of prison. She also expressed her concerns about how her critics would react to seeing her in public.

“What happens if I get a hater that is a little too comfortable with how they feel and they come up to me and punch me or get physical with me?” Gypsy asked. “You know, that is a dangerous situation. When the backlash comes, am I at risk for dangerous people?”

In December 2023, Gypsy got an early release from prison after serving eight years for her involvement in the murder of her late mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, which occurred in 2015. Three years later, Gypsy’s ex-boyfriend Nick Godejohn was convicted for first-degree murder. He carried out the killing of Dee Dee and is currently serving out a life sentence in prison. Gypsy, for her part, pleaded guilty for second-degree murder.

Gypsy, a victim of Munchausen by proxy, claimed that Dee Dee subjected her to mental and physical abuse throughout her childhood. Dee Dee convinced their inner circle and everyone else that Gypsy was terminally ill, and Gypsy underwent various unnecessary surgeries.