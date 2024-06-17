Daniel Radcliffe ‘Tries Not to Cry’ as He Accepts First Tony Award & Thanks Girlfriend

View gallery Image Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

The Boy Who Lived is now the Man Who Won a Tony! Daniel Radcliffe gave a beautiful acceptance speech after he won his first Tony Award during the show on Sunday, June 16. The Swiss Army Man star, 34, won the award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his performance in the revival of Stephen Sondheim’s musical Merrily We Roll Along alongside Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez. “I’m going to talk fast and try not to cry,” he said as he began his speech.

Throughout the speech, Daniel ran through the many people that work on the show, while speaking about what a fantastic time he’s had being a part of it. “This has been one of the best experiences of my life. Thank you of thinking of me for this,” he said. “Everybody on that stage, it is an honor to be on stage with you every single night. I will miss it so much.”

Daniel continued, complimenting his two leading co-stars in the musical and explaining what an honor it’s been to work with them. “Speaking of missing things: Jonathan, Lindsay, I will miss you so much. I don’t really have to act in this show. I just have to look at you and feel everything I want to feel. I will never have it this good again,” he said.

At the end of the speech, the Harry Potter star turned to his loved ones who were there to support him for his career, including a shoutout to his longtime partner Erin Darke. “My mum and dad are here somewhere. Happy Father’s Day, dad! I love you both so much. Thank you for playing Sondheim in the car, and just, ya know, loving me,” he said. “My love, Erin, you and our son are the best thing that have ever happened to me. I love you so much. Thank you so much.”

The Tony is Daniel’s first time being nominated, but he’s been appearing on stage for a long time. He made his Broadway debut in 2008 in the play Equus. In 2011, he starred in the revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and in 2018, he was in the play The Lifespan of a Fact.