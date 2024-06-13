Will Ferrell’s Son Reveals His Hilarious Prank From His Prom: Watch

Will Ferrell’s son Magnus revealed that the comedian enjoys pranking his loved ones in a new TikTok video shared on Tuesday, June 11. The Saturday Night Live alum’s son shared a short clip where he said that he was “rating things my dad has done.” The only post that Magnus, 20, shared was the prank that his dad, 56, played when he had his high school prom.

The next slide in the clip showed a photo that was apparently taken before Magnus’ prom. In the shot, the Barbie star’s son was dressed in a pretty standard gray suit, with a black-and-white polka dot button-down shirt and a black tie. Of course, Will was dressed a bit more eccentrically.

Will Ferrell and his son😭 pic.twitter.com/xC4bjEzZ8s — Pubity (@pubity) June 12, 2024

Will looked like he popped out of a Renaissance painting. He was dressed like archaic royalty. He sported a long red robe with a black hat. Magnus explained that his dad was “dressed as a medieval lord to embarrass me at prom.” Fortunately, the comic’s son seems like he’s able to look back and laugh, and he rated it a “10,000/10.”

In the comment section, tons of fans shared that they thought it was hilarious. Many people showed support for the Blades of Glory actor pranking his son in a very fitting way. “I would personally be okay with that bc he’s will [sic] Ferrell,” one person wrote.

Magnus also gave some insight into what it’s like being Will’s son as he responded to comments. He joked that it was “pretty diabolical” that his name was Magnus, and he said that the funny man is “very scary” when he’s yelling. Still, he clearly inherited some of his dad’s sense of humor, playing into the joke that Will looks like Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. When one person wrote that they were surprised to learn that the comic has kids, Magnus responded with the joke. “He doesn’t that’s chad smith,” he wrote. When another person mentioned that Magnus’ dad looked familiar “like an elf,” referencing his popular Christmas film, Magnus made a similar joke. “Yeah he drums,” he wrote.