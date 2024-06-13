Jay-Z Makes Surprise Appearance at Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony, Performs ‘PSA’

Jay-Z kicked off the festivities for Tom Brady’s New England Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Wednesday, June 12. Jay, 54, made the unannounced appearance to get the party started at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. During his song, Tom, 46, made his grand entrance on the floor and walked in front of the stage.

While people on the floor were still finding their seats, the introduction to Jay’s song “Public Service Announcement (Interlude)” could be heard. Given that The Black Album cut is in the style of a PSA, a voiceover making an announcement could be heard, before Jay delivers the classic first line, “Allow me to reintroduce myself/My name is Hov,” he rapped.

Jay-Z opening for Tom Brady during his Patriots Hall of Fame Induction 🐐pic.twitter.com/U5W8cTg5vO — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 12, 2024

After finishing the song’s first verse, the screens showed that Tom was making his entrance, and the crowd cheered. Jay gave the former Patriots quarterback a shoutout before launching into the next verse. “Put one hand in the air for the GOAT [Greatest of All-Time], Mr. Tom Brady tonight!” he called out.

The induction ceremony celebrated Tom’s longstanding career with the Pats, but it did come just weeks after the Super Bowl winner was the butt of a number of jokes during Netflix’s The Greatest Roast of All Time. A few former Patriots teammates and staff members, like Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick, were present for the induction, just as they had been for the roast.

Besides Tom’s induction ceremony, Jay’s appearance also marked a rare live performance by him, his first in nearly a year. Prior to the celebration of the QB’s career, Jay’s last public performance was in June 2023 in Paris to celebrate Pharrell Williams’ debut as the creative director at Louis Vuitton. Earlier that year, he performed at another Louis Vuitton event, but he’s been very sparing about live appearances since 2019. His last proper concert performance was in April of that year at New York’s Webster Hall. He also made a guest appearance during Pharrell’s set at the Something in the Water Festival in Washington D.C.