Golfer Rory McIlroy Calls Off Divorce From Wife Erica Ahead of US Open

Rory McIlroy has had a change of heart when it comes to his relationship with wife Erica Stoll. Nearly a month after the professional golfer filed for divorce, PEOPLE confirmed that Rory’s attorney filed a notice of voluntary dismissal signifying a split is off the table.

“There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumor is a fool’s game,” Rory, 35, told The Guardian on Tuesday, June 11. “Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”

The announcement comes days before Rory will play in the US Open from June 13 to 16 at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina.

In May, any relationship struggles didn’t appear to affect Rory’s golf game when he won the Wells Fargo Championship for a record fourth time at Quail Hollow in North Carolina.

“I love coming to Quail Hollow,” he wrote via Instagram on May 12. “I love the people, the golf course and of course the winning😁 Thank you to the staff and fans for all the support this week and over the years.”

Golfing aside, Rory and his wife Erica, 36, first met in 2012 during the Ryder Cup. At the time, the athlete was romantically involved with tennis player Caroline Wozniacki.

After the relationship came to an end in 2014, Rory began dating Erica and later wed in a lavish 2017 wedding ceremony. According to E! News, Stevie Wonder, One Direction‘s Niall Horan, Ed Sheeran, 50 Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan and Coldplay‘s Chris Martin were just some of the guests who witnessed the ceremony at a castle in Ireland.

The couple are now parents to daughter Poppy, 3, who was able to support dad at the Masters in April 2023. “Always one of the best days of the year. @themasters,” Rory wrote via Instagram with a video of his daughter on the golf course. It’s one of the many memories he cherishes after becoming a parent.

“The one thing I have said since I’ve had a child is I always thought I had an appreciation for my parents, but it gives me much more appreciation for my parents,” Rory told RTÉ Sport in December 2022. “Those firsts keep happening. It’s not as if they ever really stop, and there are firsts all the way into the teenage years and beyond.”