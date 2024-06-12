YouTube Star Ben Potter’s Cause of Death Revealed: Report

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ben Potter‘s cause of death has been revealed, according to a new report. The late 40-year-old YouTube star, who was known as the Internet’s “Comicstorian,” was involved in a car accident and “succumbed to injuries from the crash while at the scene,” PEOPLE reported on Tuesday, June 11.

Ben was in a single-vehicle car crash, the Colorado State Patrol informed the outlet, noting that Ben “was southbound on I-25 at milepost 267.5 when his silver Toyota 4Runner traveled off the right shoulder of the interstate. He continued to cross over the frontage road paralleling the interstate before rolling his vehicle multiple times.”

CSP pointed out that the YouTube personality was the only one involved in the accident, and there were no passengers in his vehicle.

Earlier this week, Ben’s wife, Nathalie Potter, confirmed his death in a heartbreaking announcement shared via Ben’s X account. In her statement, Nathalie revealed that her late husband died on June 8.

Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident. To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for.… — Comicstorian/Mangastorian (@Comicstorian) June 10, 2024

“To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums,” she wrote in her statement. “To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for. As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine. He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay. He was our rock and he’d reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it.”

Calling Ben her “world,” Nathalie requested privacy from the public while she grieves the loss of her husband. She also vowed to keep Ben’s YouTube channel alive in his honor, calling it “one of his greatest accomplishments.”

“Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies,” Nathalie added. “It was through his love of exciting stories and well written characters that got him started on YouTube. The team and I want to keep that going. To honor him by continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive. We supported each other on everything we wanted to do and I’m not about to stop now.”

Before his death, Ben’s YouTube account had garnered more than 3 million subscribers. His content includes discussions about Marvel and DC Comics.