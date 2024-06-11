Ryan Reynolds Brings His Mom to ‘The View’ & They Both Watch as Audience Members

Just about anything can happen on live TV, and that includes having an A-list actor in the audience for your taping! Ryan Reynolds surprised the hosts of The View when he was spotted in the audience with his mom Tamara Lee on the show during their episode on Monday, June 10. Whoopi Goldberg explained that it was a rare sighting to see someone famous not at the “Hot Topics” table. “This isn’t like a thing that happens often. It does happen occasionally. How come?” she asked to start.

As the show began, Whoopi pointed out that she was surprised to see the Free Guy star seated in the audience when she looked out at the crowd. “You never know what’s going on here at The View,” she said. “You look over and you go, ‘Oh snap, there’s Ryan Reynolds.'”

Ryan Reynolds was in the audience of ‘The View’ today wish his mom!❤️ pic.twitter.com/1ZsWH5Qd1t — Kennedy Ryan Reynolds fan❤️ (@ilyryanreynolds) June 10, 2024

The camera then panned over to show Ryan and his mom seated amongst the audience members, and he quipped that it’s much easier getting to watch the show than be a guest on it. “This is way less stressful than up there,” he joked.

Ryan then explained that while his mother was seeing his and Blake Lively’s four children, she offhandedly mentioned that she’d like to see the show live. “My mom is here, visiting her grandkids,” he said. “Yesterday, she said, ‘It’s my dream to go to The View. First off, I try to do as she says, because you don’t know what she’s capable of: unspeakable violence my whole life. So, I didn’t want to taste the back of her hand, so I said, ‘Let’s go to The View.'”

Ryan explained that he name-dropped his wife to try to get them some prime seating on the show. “We made a call. I told them, ‘I’m Blake’s husband. I’d love to come to The View. Does that get us a little farther?'” he said. “I think my mom might’ve thought she was going to be on The View maybe.”

The Deadpool star’s mom ultimately did get her wish as the hosts chatted with her during the episode. She admitted that she does watch the show every single day, and she said that she was recording that episode as they spoke. Alyssa Farah-Griffin extended an offer for her to return whenever she likes. “You’re welcome anytime, Mama Reynolds,” she said.