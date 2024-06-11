Bianca Censori Covers Herself Entirely in Flowing Dress During Japan Trip With Kanye West: Photos

Bianca Censori has changed up her fashion once again, but this time, she completely covered herself up. While taking a trip to Japan with husband Kanye “Ye” West, the 29-year-old Yeezy architect was photographed arriving at the Narita International Airport over the weekend wearing a long, cream-colored ensemble.

The dress Bianca wore fully covered her from head to toe, and she completed the look with a black hair wrap. For his part, Ye, 47, wore a long ivory coat while he walked in front of his wife in the airport.

Lately, Bianca has been spotted out and about with the “Jesus Walks” rapper wearing exposing outfits, from thin miniskirts to sheer dresses. Earlier this year, a report surfaced claiming that Bianca’s father, Leo, wasn’t happy about his daughter’s risqué wardrobe and wanted to intervene after her mother, Alexandra, flew out to California to visit Bianca.

According to Daily Mail, Bianca “dressed provocatively while her mother [Alexandra] was there, but it was nothing in comparison to some of the outfits she has worn prior to and since the visit.”

“Her dad still plans to have a sit-down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye’s power or control,” an insider added to the outlet. “No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits.”

Bianca and Ye tied the knot in December 2022 shortly after he finalized his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Since then, the rapper and the Aussie have traveled around the world together and have enjoyed local trips in Los Angeles, where paparazzi and fans have spotted them.

Last year, breakup rumors swirled about Ye and Bianca, with reports citing her family being concerned about her marriage. However, the couple subtly shut down the speculation after being photographed together on multiple outings toward the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, Ye has faced several legal troubles over the past few months, including a recent lawsuit filed by his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta. She accused the Grammy winner of sexual harassment, wrongful termination, breach of contract, perpetuating a hostile work environment, unlawful retaliation and emotional distress. Ye, in return, denied Lauren’s allegations.

