 Jake Gyllenhaal Says Godmother Jamie Lee Curtis Gives Him ‘Strength’ – Hollywood Life

Jake Gyllenhaal Explains How Godmother Jamie Lee Curties ‘Gives’ Him ‘Strength’

Jake also said 'it would be an honor' to co-star with Jamie in a possible film if given the chance.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 10, 2024 12:40PM EDT
Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis
View gallery
Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu attend the Men's Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Casper Ruud of Norway on Day Fifteen of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 11, 2023 in Paris, France. Photo by Laurent Zabulon/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Jake Gyllenhaal,Jeanne Cadieu Ref: SPL8057853 110623 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jake Gyllenhaal and girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu hold hands during a romantic stroll in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. The couple looked stylish and were shopping around the Downtown area a day before Thanksgiving. Pictured: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jeanne Cadieu BACKGRID USA 23 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BrosNYC / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
AMBULANCE, from left: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jake Gyllenhaal, 2022. ph: Andrew Cooper /© Universal Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection
Image Credit: Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis have a strong bond, as he explained in a new interview. The Guilty actor, 43, and the scream queen, 65, have maintained a family connection over the years, since Jamie is Jake’s godmother.

“She gives me strength and gives me love at times [that] I’ve definitely needed it, and I hope I can be the same for her,” Jake told E! News in a recent interview while promoting his new Apple TV+ series, Presumed Innocent. “When [Jamie] shines her light on you, I can tell you that it is like no other.”

As for how he feels about possibly co-starring with the Halloween final girl, Jake replied, “It would be an honor.”

The A-listers have given one another shout-outs over the years. In April 2023, Jamie shared a photo of her and the Brokeback Mountain star to Instagram, gushing over how proud she was of him for his accomplishments in the industry.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis
Getty Images

“Proud of this man. @jakegyllenhaal Proud of his work in @thecovenantmovie,” Jamie captioned her post at the time, referring to Jake’s film The Covenant. “Proud of his dedication as an artist and friend. Proud of his love of family and others. Proud AF [sic]! My hand in his, his in mine. Literally. Support this IMPORTANT STORY about the bonds that bind us and challenge us to act with valor when one is left behind.”

Previously, Jake and Jamie were neighbors during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown. At the time, the Road House actor was living with his girlfriend, Jeanne Cadieu.

Although Jake and Jamie haven’t co-starred together in a project, they’ve been busy with their respective careers. Jamie won her first Academy Award at the 2023 Oscars for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. She also closed out her famous Halloween trilogy in 2022, with her character, Laurie Strode, finally beating Michael Myers.

As for Jake, the actor has been focusing on intense action projects as of late. However, he is also slated to make his Broadway return in 2025 in Shakespeare’s Othello alongside Denzel Washington.

ad