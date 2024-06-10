Jake Gyllenhaal Explains How Godmother Jamie Lee Curties ‘Gives’ Him ‘Strength’

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis have a strong bond, as he explained in a new interview. The Guilty actor, 43, and the scream queen, 65, have maintained a family connection over the years, since Jamie is Jake’s godmother.

“She gives me strength and gives me love at times [that] I’ve definitely needed it, and I hope I can be the same for her,” Jake told E! News in a recent interview while promoting his new Apple TV+ series, Presumed Innocent. “When [Jamie] shines her light on you, I can tell you that it is like no other.”

As for how he feels about possibly co-starring with the Halloween final girl, Jake replied, “It would be an honor.”

The A-listers have given one another shout-outs over the years. In April 2023, Jamie shared a photo of her and the Brokeback Mountain star to Instagram, gushing over how proud she was of him for his accomplishments in the industry.

“Proud of this man. @jakegyllenhaal Proud of his work in @thecovenantmovie,” Jamie captioned her post at the time, referring to Jake’s film The Covenant. “Proud of his dedication as an artist and friend. Proud of his love of family and others. Proud AF [sic]! My hand in his, his in mine. Literally. Support this IMPORTANT STORY about the bonds that bind us and challenge us to act with valor when one is left behind.”

Previously, Jake and Jamie were neighbors during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown. At the time, the Road House actor was living with his girlfriend, Jeanne Cadieu.

Although Jake and Jamie haven’t co-starred together in a project, they’ve been busy with their respective careers. Jamie won her first Academy Award at the 2023 Oscars for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. She also closed out her famous Halloween trilogy in 2022, with her character, Laurie Strode, finally beating Michael Myers.

As for Jake, the actor has been focusing on intense action projects as of late. However, he is also slated to make his Broadway return in 2025 in Shakespeare’s Othello alongside Denzel Washington.