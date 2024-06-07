Wheel for Fortune’s Pat Sajak Delivers Emotional Departure Speech

Pat Sajak will spin his way into retirement on his last episode of Wheel of Fortune on Friday, June 7. “Well, the time has come to say goodbye…I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go, and I want to start with all watching out there. It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade,” expressed the 77-year-old in his touching speech in a pre-released clip of tonight’s episode.

“What an honor to play even a small part in all of that…Thank you for allowing me into your lives,” he added.

The game show has been a national treasure for many as it delivered fun and family-friendly moments for 40 years. “A safe place for family fun. No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing I hope, just a game,” described the host.

Aside from creating bonding moments for others, Wheel of Fortune has been a learning hub for all generations. “Kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors, and entire generations,” shared Pat.

After decades as host, Pat Sajak's final episode of "Wheel of Fortune" airs Friday, June 7. https://t.co/2SllyxxHQA pic.twitter.com/dt4Bl4WaX1 — ABC News (@ABC) June 7, 2024

Vanna White, his co-host from the hit game show, chimed in on his departure from the show and voiced, “I don’t know how to put into words what these past 40 years have meant to me but I’m going to try…8000 episodes went by like that. When I first started, I was so green. You made me so comfortable and so confident, Pat. You made me who I am, you really did…As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you’ll still be close by…You’re like a brother to me and I consider you a true lifelong friend who I will always adore. I love you, Pat.”

But just because Pat is leaving does not mean the show is coming to an end. It was revealed that Ryan Seacrest will now replace the former host. He admitted, “I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.”