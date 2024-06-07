Jelly Roll Is an Emo Outlaw in New Falling In Reverse Music Video

Jelly Roll channeled his inner emo side in the new “All My Life” music video featuring Falling In Reverse released on Thursday, June 6. “All my life I’ve f**ked up and I can’t deny/ I’m doing my bеst to get it together-gеther-gether (Woohoo)/ If I told you once, I told you a million times/ I just can’t live like this forever-ever-ever (Woohoo)” a verse goes.

Since yesterday’s release, the video has reached over 1 million views and is trending in music at number 3 on YouTube.

It came as a shock to many fans of Fallin in Reverse as this is his first song in the country genre. “Added the new banger from @fallinginreverse + @jellyroll615 ‘All My Life’,” a post captioned by SiriusXM Octane and the rock band.

Though Jelly Roll – birth name Jason Bradley Deford – was tagged in the post, he has not shared about the song just yet. However, he is already promoting his track “I Am Not Okay” on Instagram. With an image of the track title, he captioned the post,“‘I Am Not Okay’ will be out on 6/12 hit the presave link below! I am not okay but it’s all gonna be all right.”

The new music comes shortly after the country singer told Jon Bon Jovi that he was experiencing trouble trying to tour overseas due to his troubled past where he was incarcerated for drug dealing. “It’s funny, America has finally agreed to let me leave and give me a passport, but some countries won’t let me come because of my felonies,” Jelly Roll said while speaking to Jon with Interview Magazine. “We’re working on that. I think it’s going to work in my favor.”

He added “I’m so excited. We’re figuring out the final pieces of some legal puzzles for me to get overseas.”

Despite his rough path when he was 23 years old, he admitted to using his platform for a good cause. “I always said that if I ever got in this situation, I would do everything I could to give back…The fact that just me showing up places can make people happy is such a gift, and I feel like if God gave me that gift, I should show up,” he voiced to People in a separate interview.