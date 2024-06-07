David Beckham & Mark Wahlberg Settle F45 Lawsuit

Image Credit: Getty Images

David Beckham and Mark Wahlberg‘s business dispute has been dismissed. According to a new press release, Beckham’s firm, DB Ventures Ltd, confirmed that the lawsuit against the Mark Wahlberg Investment Group and the founders of F45 has been settled.

“For a long time, F45 has been – and continues to be – a supporter of Beckham, as he has been for our brand, and are pleased to have reached a mutual business decision to resolve the matter,” Tom Dowd, CEO of F45 Training, said in a press release on Thursday, June 6. “We remain committed to supporting the growth of our global franchisees as demonstrated by our recent strong year-over-year same store sales growth in April of 9.4 percent (F45), 14.9 percent (FS8 Pilates) and 41.7 percent (VAURA Pilates).”

Dowd ended the statement by noting, “We are excited about our future and the continued growth of our world-class fitness brands that generated robust total system-wide sales for April of $48.9 million.”

On April 19, The Sun reported that DB Ventures Ltd. was suing Wahlberg, claiming that the movie star “duped” Beckham. Beckham’s lawsuit was also filed against the Mark Wahlberg Investment Group and the founders of F45, Adam Gilchrist and Rob Deutsch.

Per the outlet, Beckham alleged that he lost $8.5 million over stocks that he was promised were withheld plummeted. Wahlberg subsequently requested a judge to dismiss the lawsuit and claimed that the “fraudulent conduct” allegations in Beckham’s lawsuit were baseless.

“The 209-page, 610-paragraph SAC [complaint] tries to make up with length what it lacks in merit,” Wahlberg and his co-defendants said in response to the lawsuit, according to the outlet.

Beckham had agreed to be the global ambassador for F45 in 2020 after he and his family moved to Los Angeles. Beckham and Wahlberg lived near each other in L.A. and eventually became friends before they ended up working together on the F45 business venture.

Neither the retired athlete nor the Lovely Bones actor has publicly addressed the matter.