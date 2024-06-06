TikTok Star Miranda Derrick Reacts to Cult Accusations in ‘Dancing for the Devil’ Doc

Image Credit: Getty Images

Miranda Derrick opened up about the cult allegations on Netflix’s docuseries Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult released on May 29. “My parents and sister are not religious. They immediately called me going to church twice a week a ‘cult,’” shared the 27-year-old.

The docuseries tells the story of dance TikTokers who formed part of the 7M management company — ran by Robert Shinn, who is a church pastor and founded Shekinah Church — that appeared to be a cult. Miranda joined the 7M House in 2021, but just a couple months into joining the clan, her family started to notice a change in her behavior. When her family confronted her for not being able to assist their grandfather’s funeral, they realized something was wrong.

“I love my Mom, Dad and Melanie and they will forever be a part of my life…The truth is, we just don’t see eye to eye at this time. I believe that this documentary is a one-sided story. I gave my life to Jesus Christ in 2020 and asked my family for some space in the very beginning to collect my thoughts and process my new walk I wanted to take with God,” Miranda wrote on her Instagram Stories after the docuseries premiered.

She added, “No one likes to be portrayed as their brainwashed/not in control of her own life/shell of herself/human trafficked daughter/sister when that just isn’t the truth.”

Though she may not be on the best terms with her family, she still has been trying to make amends and reunite with them. The TikToker shared an Instagram post of herself in a long black gown at her sister’s wedding on May 27.

“I have been getting together with them over the past couple years to make amends, move on and work things out as a family. This documentary has created a further challenge between us as I work to overcome this public attack,” Miranda added in her recent Instagram Stories statement.

Past members of 7M — who are currently in a civil lawsuit against Robert — alleged that the head of 7M encouraged them to part ways from family. One of the dancers even recalled how Miranda was “brainwashed” after alleging that Miranda once told her she missed her family but was told by the pastor it would not be a good idea.

Rolling Stone reported, “Shekinah is a cult operating under the disguise of a religious institution,” though the founder of Shekinah Church has denied the accusation in court documents, per NBC News.