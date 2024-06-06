American Idol’s Mandisa’s Cause of Death Revealed

Late singer-songwriter Mandisa‘s cause of death has been revealed, according to a new autopsy report released on Wednesday, June 5. Per PEOPLE, Mandisa died from “complications of class III obesity.” The outlet further reported that she was found dead on April 18 in her home and “was last known alive approximately three weeks” beforehand.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, class III obesity was formerly known as “morbid obesity.” It is a chronic condition when a person has a body mass index of 40 or higher or 35 or higher along with obesity-related health issues. Class III obesity can lead to heart disease and other conditions but is manageable.

On April 19, Mandisa’s family confirmed her death to the outlet in a statement.

“We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased,” they wrote in the statement. “At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

The California native earned praise during season 5 of American Idol. Though she was eliminated in the top 9, her memorable performances of Chaka Khan’s “I’m Every Woman” and Stevie Wonder’s “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing” helped accelerate her path to stardom.

During her time on Idol, she famously forgave then-judge Simon Cowell for making a joke about her weight.

“What I want to say to you is that, yes, you hurt me, and I cried and it was painful, it really was,” she told Simon on the show. “But I want you to know that I’ve forgiven you and that you don’t need someone to apologize in order to forgive somebody. I figure that if Jesus could die so that all of my wrongs could be forgiven, I can certainly extend that same grace to you.”

Simon apologized to Mandisa after he made the joke at the time.

Following her Idol elimination, Marisa released her debut album, True Beauty, in 2007. She then won a Grammy Award for best contemporary Christian music album.