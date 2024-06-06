Hailey Bieber Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in White Jumpsuit: Photo

Hailey Bieber showed off her baby bump in an all new Instagram posted on Tuesday, June 4. Posing in what seems to be inside Rhode headquarters, the 27-year-old captioned the company’s Instagram carousel, “itty bitty bits of may…p.s. we’ve been working hard on some new things for you that are coming very soon.”

Following the initial post – in which the expecting model wore a cream jumpsuit and acessorized with sunglasses, a pink phone case, and a Birkin bag – the Rhode founder shared upcoming products that are set to come out in the near future. She shared snaps of pimple patches with a caption from Kendall Jenner, which read, “r these rhode pimple patches or am i tripping?” adding on to the line-up were cream blushes, peptide shades, and photos of fruits – apples and peaches to be exact.

This is not the first baby bump picture as of late. On May 24, her husband, Justin Bieber shared an Instagram post where she was cradling her belly. “They wish baby, they wish,” the 30-year-old singer wrote under the post. Later on, Hailey went on to reshare these photos to her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Mom n Dad fr.”

On May 15, Hailey gave an inside scoop into her pregnancy cravings. “Currently my biggest craving…egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce and no, you’re not allowed to judge!” she wrote.

The married couple – who tied the knot in 2018 – announced their pregnancy and vow renewal through an Instagram video on May 9. Both are looking forward to what’s ahead despite the downfall earlier this year when Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, expressed a concerning statement.

“Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them, to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord…There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face,” he said.

Though Justin and Hailey never responded publicly to Stephen’s comment and speculation of dealing with private matters, she made a note on her Instagram Stories – in what some believe was a reference to her dad’s statement. “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ i see on Tik Tok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion… so I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”