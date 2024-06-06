Abbi Jacobson Married: ‘Broad City’ Star Weds Jodi Balfour

Image Credit: Getty Images

Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour are officially married! The Broad City actress, 40, and the Ted Lasso alum, 37, revealed they tied the knot during a new interview with Cultured magazine, published on Wednesday, June 5.

“After so much distance, we wanted the wedding to feel like that first sweaty shoulder moment — total togetherness,” Jodi said about their intimate wedding ceremony. “I think we did that.”

Although the rain pushed them to move their wedding indoors, Jodi noted, “It was such kismet because the ceremony was not what we expected, but it was exactly what we’d hoped for. People were packed together. When we looked out at the audience, our friends were on stools, peeking through the plants, and sitting on top of the booths. I’ve never been to a wedding like that.”

Jodi followed up by sharing an Instagram carousel post from her and Abbi’s nuptials, which took place at Public Records in New York City.

“We got married!” she captioned the post.

During her interview with the magazine, Jodi further explained that she and Abbi virtually met in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. That year, the For All Mankind star lost a sibling and went through a breakup.

“It was a watershed year for me in many ways,” Jodi said, before noting that meeting Abbi “felt like the pinnacle of a long-overdue step in my own evolution.”

After they met in person at Abbi’s Los Angeles home, Jodi revealed she “made” her wife “walk outside to the backyard by herself so I could have a moment to say to myself, [to say] ‘Oh God, I’m in love.'”

“I had a very complex theory about my own relationship to romance,” Jodi admitted. “Then, I saw Abbi standing just outside her front door and I thought, ‘Oh, I love this person. Cool.'”

While recalling their engagement, Jodi pointed out that she was on location in London, but Abbi flew out to meet her with a toy ring in hand.

“We were both crying,” Jodi revealed, before adding what she said to the comedian. “‘You little s**t, I have a ring for you, too.’”